The Alaska Division of Elections released unofficial primary results Friday, placing the incumbents for U.S. Senate and Alaska governor in the lead.
Under Alaska’s new voting system, the top four vote-getters in the open primary will advance to the general election. According to the Division of Elections, Friday was the final unofficial count; the votes will be certified Sept. 2.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Nancy Dahlstrom, his running mate for lieutenant governor, hold a strong lead with 40.42%, or 76,248 of the votes.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Les Gara and his running mate Jessica Cook are in second with 23.07% of the vote, followed by former governor Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas with 22.77%.
Charlie Pierce and his running mate Edie Grunwald in a distant fourth with 6.59% of the vote.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowksi leads in the U.S. Senate race with 45% of the vote, with Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka netting 38.58% of the results.
In distant third, Democrat Patricia Chesbro earned only 6.83% of the vote; Republican candidate Buzz Kelly received 2.13% of the voe.
For the two-year Alaska House seat, Democrat Mary Peltola leads wit 36.48% of the vote, Former governor and Republican Sarah Palin was nearly six points behind with 30.21% of the vote.
Republican Nick Begich falls behind with just 26.18% of the vote. Republican Tara Sweeney, who dropped out of the House race, earned 3.75% of the vote.
All candidates who were on the ballot for the Fairbanks area’s three senate districts continue on to the general election.
For Senate District P, Democratic incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasaki leads with 48.80% (2,663 votes) of the results, followed by City of Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly, a Republican candidate with 44.44% (2,425). Republican candidate Alex Jafre followed in a distant third with only 6.76% (369 votes).
In Senate District Q, incumbent Republican Sen. Robert Myers, Jr. leads with 62.89% (5,504) of the votes, followed by nonpartisan candidate John D. Bennett with 30.95% (2,709). American Independent Party (or AIP) member Arthur Serkov trailed in third place at 6.16% (539 votes).
Senate District R Republican incumbent Sen. Click Bishop leads at 57.04% (5,516 votes), followed in third by Republican candidate Elijah Verhagen at 25.09% (2,426 votes). AIP candidate Robert “Bert” Williams comes in third, netting 17.88% (1,729) of the vote.
In House District 31, only 23 votes separate incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon from Democratic challenger Maxine Dibert. LeBon earned 37.93% (1,279 votes) while Dibert netted 37.25% (1,256). Republican Kelly Nash comes in third with 24.82% (837 votes).
In District 32, Republican Will Stapp holds the lead with 47.15% (926) of the votes, followed by Democrat Van Lawrence with 32.84% (645) and Republican Timothy Givens in third with 20% (393 votes). Incumbent Steve Thompson opted not to run for re-election.
House District 33 incumbent Rep. Mike Prax, of North Pole, runs unopposed with 3,193 votes cast.
In District 34, Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins leads by nearly three points with 44.63% (2,339 votes) over Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblymember and Republican Frank Tomaszewski at 41.21% (2,165). Republican candidate Nate DeMars trails in third at 14.06% (737) of the votes).
District 35 is the only competitive Interior House race, left vacant after incumbent Adam Wool decided not to run again. Democrat Ashley Carrick leads the crowded race with 41.04% (2,165) of the votes, followed by Republican Kevin McKinley with 27.56% (1,454).
Nonpartisan candidate is in third with 17.61% (929 votes); Republican candidate Ruben McNeill is in fourth Jr. with only 11.77% (621 votes). Constitution party candidate Kieran Brown will not be on the general election ballot, netting only 106 votes.
In District 36, Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Cronk leads with a landslide at 66.51% ( 3,179 votes) over Democrat Angela Fowler, who earned only 33.49% (1,601) of the votes.
Democratic candidate Mary Peltola widened her lead by almost nine points over Republican candidate Sarah Palin in the special election for Alaska’s U.S. House seat, according to an Friday night update from the Alaska Division of Elections.
The update includes 12,400 votes tabulated since the last update Tuesday.
The results boosted Peltola ahead by 8.5%, with 39.6% (74,496) of the vote. Palin earned 30.9% (58,149) of the vote. Republican Nick Begich earned 27.8% (52,320), putting in third. Write-in candidates accounted for 1.6% of the vote.
A winner won’t be determined until after state tallies the second-choice votes on Aug. 31. The second-choice votes will determine who will fill the last four months of the seat following the death of Congressman Don Young.
The third-place candidate will be eliminated and the votes redistributed to whoever is ranked second on a voter’s ballot.