North Slope

News Miner file photo

Gas and oil production in fiscal 2021 was up slightly from 2020, after several years of declines on the North Slope.

 News Miner file photo

The Alaska Department of Revenue has adjusted its projections for the current and upcoming fiscal years to account for lower oil prices.

“We have revenue, but unfortunately, the fall forecast is a little lower than the spring forecast,” chief economist Dan Stickel said at a Friday Senate Finance Committee hearing.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.