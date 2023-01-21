The Alaska Department of Revenue has adjusted its projections for the current and upcoming fiscal years to account for lower oil prices.
“We have revenue, but unfortunately, the fall forecast is a little lower than the spring forecast,” chief economist Dan Stickel said at a Friday Senate Finance Committee hearing.
The state released its fall forecast in December, updating it from one released last April. The ongoing war in Ukraine, China’s economic growth and the Covid-19 pandemic have each had an impact on revenue projections.
“We live in an uncertain time,” Stickel said said.
Permanent Fund investment earnings, federal revenue and oil are expected to contribute an overall third of the state’s budget.
The current and upcoming fiscal years are expected to top $15 billion in both unrestricted and designated general fund accounts. A third of it will include Permanent Fund earnings, federal funding and oil revenue.
“It is a three-legged stool in terms of state revenue,” Stickler said.
Petroleum revenues will generate $3.38 billion this fiscal year but will drop sharply to $2.86 billion in FY 2024. Stickel said the state had to reduce oil revenues from last year’s projections due to market volatility.
The forecast reduced oil prices from $101 to $88.55 per barrel for Alaska North Slope crude oil for the current fiscal year. The forecast predicts $81 per barrel for FY 2024.
Stickler said the spring forecast was released around the time the war between Russia and Ukraine started, ahead of any sanctions placed on Russia-produced oil and gas.
“There was a lot of volatility in the market,” Stickel said. “The new forecast represents stabilization of the market.”
Oil revenue is generated by state property taxes, corporate income taxes, and oil and gas production taxes.
The revenue forecasts use oil future markets. Long-term prices through 2028 are expected to hover between $75 to $80.
“When you look at longer-term markets, there is a little more stability,” Stickel said. But he stressed that the forecast is one case in a wide range of likelihoods.
“What we do know is that the oil price will almost certainly be different than what we project,” Stickel said.
A $1 change equates to a $70 million shift in the state budget.
Overall, North Slope oil production will be stable, he said.
“There’s a balance of the declines in mature fields and the expectations of new fields coming online,” Stickel said.
But forecasts also include a wide range, including a high of more than 600,000 barrels per day and a low of 300,000 barrels per day.
Sen. Bert Stedman, the committee chair, said he would like to see some potentially positive news based on a recently reported increase in production from North Slope oil fields.
“There is a lot of positive news in the uptick that I would like to see reflected in forecasts,” Stedman said. “That trend has the potential of continuing if we can get Willow and Pika and a few other fields in the next half decade.”
The Department of Revenue forecasts the state will collect $3.36 billion from Permanent Fund investments by the end of this fiscal year and $3.52 billion in Fiscal Year 2024.
Overall, investment earnings account for 33.5% of the state budget for this fiscal year, just ahead of money from the federal government, which is 32%.
Long-term Permanent Fund investment returns are expected to be 7.05% for FY 2024 and beyond. For FY 2023, the revenue department projects a 7% return.
Federal revenue is expected come in at $4.95 billion for FY 2023 and $5.1 billion the following fiscal year. A large portion of federal dollars comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The state expects to collect about $450 million in nonpetroleum revenue projections this fiscal year and $474 million in FY 2024. Nonpetroleum revenue sources include tourism, fisheries, marijuana and tobacco excise taxes, mining licenses and nonpetroleum corporate income taxes.
“There are talks of an economic slowdown but if there is any recession it would be mild and short lived,” Stickel said. “We assume that the cruise industry will continue to bounce back.”
The cruise ship industry — a strong economic driver for Southeast and Southcentral coastal tourism — screeched to a halt in 2020 following the pandemic. It continued to be bogged down in 2021 and only started recovering last year when pandemic measures relaxed.