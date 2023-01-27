The Alaska Senate Finance Committee got a first look at Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s $2.1 million capital budget Thursday morning.
Dunleavy’s proposed capital budget, filed under Senate Bill 41, includes approximately $1.66 billion in federal funds and $457.5 million in state dollars, according to Neil Steininger, director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Alaska uses state funding as a match to leverage larger federal funding.
“We’re including match for both traditional core federal programs and new federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Steininger told the committee.
The governor’s proposed budget is smaller than the previous two fiscal years (2022 and 2023), but larger than those in 2020 or 2021. The Legislature approved a $2.7 billion capital budget for FY 2023 and $2.3 billion for FY 2022.
“We received a fairly large influx of federal funds through the Infrastructure Act and Covid relief fundings and larger revenue over the past few years,” Steininger said. He added the Infrastructure Act itself received an increase in federal funding.
The entire Fairbanks region could receive $22.7 million overall, including $7 million for a certified veterans cemetery in Fairbanks, $5.6 million for modernization and expansion of the Alaska State Troopers Fairbanks post and $10 million for the University of Alaska Fairbanks drone program.
A Delta Junction project will receive $3 million for extending and upgrading the three-phase (industrial/commercial) electricity in the Delta farming region.
Steininger said the 40-year-old AST Fairbanks post needs a major overhaul and plans to expand into the facility previously occupied by the Division of Motor Vehicles.
“It’s a fairly large project to manage and will modernize the facility,” Steininger said.
The $7 million requested for a state veterans cemetery in Fairbanks will be added to money already set aside. The overall project estimate grew from $8 million to $16.1 million due to inflation, supply chain and shipping issues, according to the project description.
“Currently, veterans in this region must travel to Anchorage or Sitka, 350 and 750 miles respectively, to reach the nearest veterans’ cemetery with available grave space,” the description states.
Sen. Kelly Merrick R-Eagle River, asked who will pay for maintenance and operations costs. Steininger said it will require a mixture of state and federal funding.
Three-phase power investments in the Delta Junction farming region will expand farming opportunities.
Many farms in the Delta region either lack three-phase power or are off the power grid entirely, according to the project funding request. It would reduce costs for producers and prices for their customers.
“This should help bolster some of the governor’s food security initiatives,” Steininger said.
The capital budget addresses other initiatives the governor wants for the state.
Dunleavy’s budget requests $10 million for the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation to be more competitive in securing a grant for one the nation’s proposed hydrogen hubs.
The Alaska Energy Authority is working on an infrastructure formula to boost statewide electrical grid resiliency, which would need $1.8 million in state funds to leverage $12.1 million in federal dollars.
Another $4 million will be used to modernize the Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Justice Information Systems infrastructure, which uses a legacy IBM mainframe installed in the mid-1990s.
“It’s fairly antiquated and is not meeting the needs of the Department of Public Safety,” Steininger said.
Modernization of the system will improve access to data needed for investigations, including sexual assault and domestic violence incidents, according to the appropriations request.
Dunleavy’s capital budget proposes $3 million for a produce processing plant at the state’s Point MacKenzie correctional farm. The processing plant would expand the state’s ability to flash freeze produce.
Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, had concerns about the project’s future costs.
“We have a history of buying stuff and letting it degrade,” Kiehl said. “Is there an effort to make sure that isn’t the case?”
He added when it comes to correctional facility maintenance, only the security portions are funded.
“This [plant] can provide a service for food security. We may have an opportunity to find way to separate it out and create revenue,” Kiehl said.
Steininger said the capital budget includes a broader maintenance budget.
The governor’s $10 million proposal for the Statehood Defense Initiative drew some questions from Sen. Donald Olson, D-Golovin, who asked if additional people would be hired.
“I’ve been less than impressed with some of the litigation filed by the state,” Olson said. “We have a bad history of failing to prevail with hundreds of thousands of dollars lost in expenses.”
Steininger said the initiative budgets the $10 million under the governor’s office and allows the state legal team more flexibility to fund research, experts and outside counsel for the state’s lawsuits against the federal government.
Other capital requests include $2 million to add 10 spots for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho (WWAMI program) regional cooperative medical school program. The WWAMI program funds Alaska’s participation in medical school training.