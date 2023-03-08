A bill sponsored by Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, that would institute a civics graduation requirement left the Senate education committee Monday.
Stevens had introduced another version in the last legislative session, but this one included modifications, including reduced staffing and removing a staffing involving the lieutenant governor’s office.
Under Stevens’ bill, SB 29, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Education would set up a civics education commission tasked with developing a statewide civics curriculum and assessment.
“The goal of course is to make sure the young people of Alaska when they leave school understand what it means to be a citizen,” Stevens said at Monday’s education committee hearing.
The material would be based on “the civics portion of the naturalization examination by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services of the Department of Homeland Security and primary source documents” and incorporate Alaska Native systems of government.
The commission make up would include the lieutenant governor or designee, a retired judicial officer, the DEED commissioner, two members each of the House and Senate and five members appointed by the governor reflecting civics education background.
The bill also requires high school students to complete at least one semester of civics education using the curriculum and achieve a passing score on the associated assessment prior to graduation. Stevens sponsored it, citing the lack of civics knowledge from students.
“There has been a gradual paradigm shift in preparing students first for college and jobs, responding to increasing accountability demands, and heavy emphasis on mathematics, reading, and writing,” Stevens wrote in his sponsor statement. “While many individuals and organizations have sought to address the poor condition of civics education, the problem remains acute. Strong state policies are needed to establish and reinforce the fact that preparation for civic life is equally as important for preparation for higher education and careers.”
Fairbanks weighs in
Three Fairbanks residents raised concerns during Monday’s public testimony on the bill.
Ellen Weiser, chair of Kids Voting North Alaska, said her board agreed with some elements of SB 29. Kids Voting North Alaska has promoted civics and voting in Interior Alaska schools for over 30 years.
“We agree with the premise that our students would benefit from a one semester civics course as a graduation requirement,” Weiser said. “Preparing our students to be engaged citizens is one of the foundational purposes of public education in the United States.”
Weiser suggested integrating history and civics into a complimentary program as “civics should not take the form of a one-semester-and-done requirement.”
“State and school district curriculum should shift from breadth to depth,” Weiser said.
Weiser said there are concerns about the proposed exit exam as modeled on the citizenship test.
“Graduation exams have been tried before in Alaska and established powerful obstacles to graduation,” Weiser said. “Civics is more than memorizing facts about government — it is put to use by looking at our community, borough, state and nation and working to make positive, informative changes.”
She proposed instead a service-based component as a graduation requirement. In the case of an exit exam, she noted the state needs to look at expanding the number of civics teachers in schools on top of professional development.
Tim Doran, a Fairbanks North Star Borough school board member speaking for himself, and West Valley High School civics teacher Amy Gallaway both support the concept but felt it overreached.
Doran noted that “every teacher and person in school buildings teaches civics … and schools are prime examples of civics in action.”
He added the district teaches civics at every grade level, culminating in several options for high school students.
“They live civics,” Doran said. “SB 29 is based on a weak premise and would establish a third party entity to establish a civics curriculum that endangers local control over education and establishes a high-stakes test requirement for education.”
He asked the Senate committee to instead encourage and recognize what educators do to promote civics on a daily basis.
Gallaway, who teaches civics and advises the “We the People” student program at West Valley, supported the bill’s premise, but said it isn’t evidence-based. She said SB 29 should direct DEED to work in concert with expert educators to develop fact-based K-12 civics standards based on a specific roadmap.
“These can accompany a portfolio of assessment options to support a locally-created civics engagement assessment,” Gallaway said. “It will make for a more rigorous curriculum supported by research so that Alaska students are fully prepared to save the future of our Republic.”
She added that facts alone aren’t going to boost the level of civic engagement.
"I think many noneducators perceive this as a problem of knowledge, that people don't know it because it isn't being taught," Gallaway said. "But civics education is not and should never be about simply knowing its fact. At its core it's about reading the words and about how the world works.”
She added an exit exam would “lead to a race to the bottom where certain facts are memorized and then forgotten.”
Gallaway makes every student take a citizens test in her class, calling it a valuable tool but said it shouldn’t “be an end all” for graduation.
She called a commission unnecessary, noting DEED already has standards for curriculum writing that should be left to expert educators in the field. Instead, she called for more funding and training for civics teachers and overhauling social study standards.
Stevens said he appreciated feedback from Fairbanks speakers, adding “it’s hard to get the perfect bill and fund the things we need in this state.”
However, he disagreed with testimony.
“If we were doing such a good job, young people would understand what it means to be a citizen,” Stevens said. “But we’re not. Statewide, we are doing a very poor job in educating students how to be a good citizen.”
He encouraged legislators “to make this bill better as it goes on to the next committee.”
Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, agreed with Stevens.
“The [civics assessment] is not a high-stakes test, it is one of the ways a student can demonstrate mastery of the material,” Kiehl said.