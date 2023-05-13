In the classroom
The Alaska Senate approved a bill Thursday in a 16-3 vote that would provide a permanent $175 million increase to the Base Student Allocation (BSA), or per-pupil spending.

Senate Bill 52, sponsored by the Senate Education Committee, originally asked for a $1,000 BSA increase, but a version passed from the Senate Finance Committee sets it at $680.

