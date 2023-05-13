The Alaska Senate approved a bill Thursday in a 16-3 vote that would provide a permanent $175 million increase to the Base Student Allocation (BSA), or per-pupil spending.
Senate Bill 52, sponsored by the Senate Education Committee, originally asked for a $1,000 BSA increase, but a version passed from the Senate Finance Committee sets it at $680.
Senate Majority leaders called it the best compromise in light of the state’s tight fiscal constraints. Senate leaders also noted an overall BSA increase reflects the simplest and most effective way to boost funding for an education system seen as treading water.
“Providing adequate funding for public education is the number one priority for the Alaska Senate Majority,” said Senate President Gary Stevens (R-Kodiak) a news release. “This is a fiscally responsible investment in public education and represents a bold policy choice to help Alaska’s public schools address years of increasing costs.”
Sen. Loki Tobin, (D-Anchorage), the Senate Education Committee chair, said the BSA meets the state’s constitutional requirement to provide and maintain public education funding and would “breathe new life into schools.”
“We’ve heard from parents, students, teachers, school officials, and concerned citizens who all say that Alaska’s public education system is struggling to meet the needs of our students,” Tobin said. “Without additional resources, we will see more school closures, continued teacher attrition, and increased class sizes.”
Several amendments introduced by Sen. Shelley Hughes (R-Palmer) and Sen. Robert Myers (R-North Pole) attempted to tie the new funding increases to classroom instruction, student results or provide incentives for teachers or families.
Some amendments proposed bonuses for teachers in rural and semi-rural areas on the grounds they remain in place for the following year.
Many teachers, she noted, do not stay long in villages or remote locations and cause disruption in the teaching process.
Hughes doesn’t oppose an increase, she said on the Senate Floor, but argued parents want more assurances over school performance.
“We have a chance with increasing funding … to tie that together with targeting the funding to ensure learning improvements,” Hughes said.
She noted that the state’s overall state proficiency in math and literacy comprehension hover at 30%, something she deemed unacceptable.
“We often think of our constitutional duty to establish and maintain public schools, and we have that duty,” Hughes said. “We think the maintain piece has to with funding and it does, but it also means has to do with a duty to maintain a system that allows a substantial majority of students to reach proficiency.”
Tobin, during debate, opposed proposed amendments, either because they need for vetting in committees or stripped layers of local control from school districts.
“Our school districts should have the autonomy in making the right decisions that are best for their communities,” Tobin said. “When we create unnecessary burdens, we remove school districts’ abilities to respond adequately to the needs of their communities, students and teachers.”
When it came to the final vote, Hughes and Myers, along with Sen. Mike David Wilson (Wasilla). Sen. Mike Shower (R-Wasilla) was absent with excuse.
“Today, my ‘no’ vote is to signal to the other body that this bill needs some work.” Hughes said on the Senate floor. “I believe we are passing by an opportunity that was presented to us, and I’m distraught about that.”
The BSA increase has been a key priority for the Senate Majority, said Sen. Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) during a news conference Thursday.
“We haven’t had an increase in any significant amount in the last seven years,” Wielechowski said. “We’ve had huge inflation spikes and school closings proposed.”
It has remained nearly flat for the past seven years, with only a $30 increase to $5,960 beginning July 1.
“This will go a long way toward stabilizing our education system,” Wielechowski said.
The bill passes into the House, where it faces unknown waters.
SB 52 would also boost funding for student transportation and residential schools. Transportation would see a 11% increase (about $7.5 million more) and residential school spending up by 50% ($4 million annually). The bill also calls for the Department of Education and Early Development to gather data on the progress of each high school graduating class in a school district.
“Alaska is a unique state, and our students follow unique paths,” said Sen. Click Bishop (R-Fairbanks). “To overcome the challenges that public schools face, we need to look at all aspects of our public education system, help it meet high standards, and set students up for success in life, no matter what route they follow – be it college, vocational and educational training, internships, or something else,
A House Bill designed to increase the BSA has stalled in the House Finance Committee. An amendment to the House’s budget bill granting $175 million in one-time funding did not occur after the House Majority tied it to a failed vote to draw on the Constitutional Budget Reserve to address a deficit.