Sen. Lisa Murkowksi announced Monday she has tested positive for Covid-19, days after campaigning and participating in Fairbanks’ Golden Days Parade.
“After experiencing flu-like symptoms I recently tested positive for Covid-19,” Murkowski stated Monday morning on social media. “I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely.”
Murkowkis is fully vaccinated and boosted against Covid.
The senior Alaska senator, along with several other congressional, state and local candidates, participated in the Golden Days Parade Saturday. On Friday evening, Murkowski attended the launch of her local campaign office. Later Friday night, she and family members had dinner at Bobby's Downtown, during which time she spoke to and chatted with other restaurant patrons.
She was seen and photographed interacting with dozens of people while at Saturday's Golden Days, walking the parade route and shaking hands with locals, as were other candidates, including her opponent Kelly Tshibaka.
“The campaign is reaching out to anyone who may have been at these events to notify them,” campaign spokesperson Shea Siegert said by email. “No campaign staff have tested positive for coronavirus and we will continue to monitor this.”
Murkowski and her campaign team were set to visit Haines this coming weekend, but Murkowski’s self-isolation means she will not be participating.
“This news is a minor setback for the campaign, and we look forward to getting Lisa back on the campaign trail as soon as she is recovered and safely able to do so," Siegert said.
Murkowski is the third high-level official in a week to announce they tested positive for Covid-19. President Joe Biden announced Thursday he tested positive following a visit to the Middle East. Democratic moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced Monday as well that he tested positive.
Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country as the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant has become the dominate strain in the United States.
