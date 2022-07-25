Sen. Lisa Murkowksi announced Monday she has tested positive for Covid-19, days after campaigning and participating in Fairbanks’ Golden Days Parade.

“After experiencing flu-like symptoms I recently tested positive for Covid-19,” Murkowski stated Monday morning on social media. “I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

