Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of three Republicans Thursday to break party lines and vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Senate confirmed Jackson by a vote of 53-47. Jackson becomes the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.
“Judge Jackson met the incredibly high bar I set for service on the highest court of the land,” Murkowski said in a prepared statement Thursday after the historic vote.
Murkowski, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine voted with Democrats to confirm Jackson, a 51-year-old jurist on the appellate court in Washington, D.C. Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who will retire this summer at the end of the court’s current term.
“Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America,” President Joe Biden said on social media.
Jackson watched the vote with Biden from the Roosevelt Room at the White House.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said on social media: “So many women of color now have a new role model to look up to as she serves on the highest court of the land.”
Alaska’s two Republican senators in Congress both released statements following the Senate vote.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, who voted against the nominee, congratulated Jackson on her confirmation to the Supreme Court. Sullivan said he voted against Jackson because of her record on federal judiciary and agency powers.
“The most important quality I look for in an individual who is privileged to be confirmed for life tenure as a Supreme Court justice or federal court of appeals judge is a record and judicial philosophy that understands and emphasizes limits on federal judiciary and federal agency powers,” Sullivan said in a prepared statement.
“This is critical to the proper functioning of our constitutional system of government and of fundamental importance to the state of Alaska,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said that he has seen how federal agencies and federal courts have made decisions “beyond their statutory mandates as prescribed by Congress.”
“This is the perspective and area of focus from which I have examined the qualifications of all of the Supreme Court nominees I have considered, including Judge Jackson. And on these critical issues, I found her views and record to be very concerning,” Sullivan said, citing specific cases and decisions.
But Murkowski said that after reviewing Jackson’s record and meeting her in person that the jurist met the “incredibly high bar that I had set.”
“Her qualifications and her record demonstrate her knowledge and respect for the Constitution. I congratulate her on this achievement and celebrate her historic confirmation with Americans,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski’s “yes” vote was not a surprise. Murkowski had said Monday that she would support the nomination.
“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski said in a statement her office issued Monday night.
“My support rests on Judge Jackson’s qualifications, which no one questions; her demonstrated judicial independence; her demeanor and temperament; and the important perspective she would bring to the court as a replacement for Justice Breyer,” Murkowski said.
“She clerked for Justice Breyer before working in the private sector and as a federal public defender, and then serving as Vice Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a district court judge, and now an appeals court judge.
“She will bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation,” Murkowski said.