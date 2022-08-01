Sen. Dan Sullivan on Taiwan

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said that he supports a planned visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In 2021, Sullivan hosted a visit by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Alaska's military bases.

 San. Dan Sullivan's Office

Sen. Dan Sullivan expressed support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan after China warned U.S. officials against the trip.

“We cannot let the Chinese Communists dictate where senior American officials travel,” said Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “China always uses blustering language when anyone goes to Taiwan.”

