Sen. Dan Sullivan expressed support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan after China warned U.S. officials against the trip.
“We cannot let the Chinese Communists dictate where senior American officials travel,” said Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “China always uses blustering language when anyone goes to Taiwan.”
The last time a U.S. House speaker made a trip to Taiwan was 25 years ago.
Sullivan, a frequent critic of the Biden administration, told Fox News: “Right now there is a lot that the Speaker has done that I don't agree with. But it is time for Americans to close ranks and not let the Chinese Communist Party dictate where American officials go.”
China claims the self-governing democratic island nation as its territory. Taiwan, a long-term ally of the United States, is an important trading partner in information technology and communications.
President Joe Biden had warned Pelosi last month not to travel to Asia. Biden said on July 21 that military officials believe “it is not a good idea right now.”
Beijing leaders had said a Taiwan visit would have a “severe negative impact” on U.S.-China relations. However, the Biden administration signaled Monday that it now supports a Taiwan visit by Pelosi. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN that “there is no reason for the Chinese rhetoric. There is no reason for any actions to be taken. It is not uncommon for congressional leaders to travel to Taiwan."
Sullivan recalled that in 2021 he was attacked by Chinese officials for his visit to Taiwan. “This is what dictatorships do. [President] Xi is having significant domestic problems and wants to be declared dictator for life," Sullivan said. "Dictators create international crises to divert attention from the problems happening at home.”
Sullivan and other members of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committee traveled to Taiwan in June 2021 during a diplomatic tour of the Indo-Pacific region.
Sens. Sullivan, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Chris Coons of Delaware met with Taipei leaders. Sullivan described the U.S.-Taiwan meeting as part of a “continued commitment to our friends and partners in this critical area of the world.”
