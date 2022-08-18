At the intersection of victory

Sen. Click Bishop has made it a personal tradition to thank voters for casting their ballots for him by waving a sign at the corner of University Avenue and the Johansen Highway. Linda F. Hersey/News-Miner

Holding a handwritten sign with the words “Thank You” as he waved to morning commuters in Fairbanks, Sen. Click Bishop expressed his gratitude Wednesday to the residents who voted to send him back to the Alaska Legislature for another term. 

Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican, has been holding court — albeit “traffic court” with constituents for 12 years — after every state election as well as to campaign for office.

