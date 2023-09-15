All six candidates running for Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education attended a Zoom forum Thursday hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Thursday, during which voters had the opportunity to see what the candidates would do to improve the school district.
Every candidate agreed funding was the most pressing issue facing the district.
“We are facing more and more constraints,” Meredith Maple, Seat G candidate, said. “We are cutting more every year. We have to continue to fight for more funding.”
April Smith, Seat F incumbent, said her budget priority is having smaller class sizes, which means hiring more employees.
“The only way that our school district is going to be funded properly is when we start refocusing on being an organization that is focused on academic achievement for students,” Smith said. “When public education gets out of social engineering and usurping parental rights, then it will be fundable again.”
Tim Doran, Seat E incumbent, said despite the school district’s budget complaints, the board needs to ensure they are supporting students with all types of needs.
“Whether they be students who are struggling with school, students who have other responsibilities outside of school, they need that support,” Doran said.
Each candidate was asked what they would do to improve communication between the school board and the district, community and other local leaders.
“I feel that I’m really transparent, I try to be as honest as possible,” Maggie Matheson, Seat G incumbent, said. “I will go find the answer and I will bring you the answer.”
Michael Humphrey, Seat E candidate, said communication is essential to all governance and business.
“I think it’s important to have an open communication policy,” Humphrey said. “My email is always open.”
Bobby Burgess, Seat F candidate, said he would emphasize community outreach if elected to school board.
“It’s not just about picking up the phone, but actually actively reaching out to and talking to our local community leadership” Burgess said. “We gotta put out our message but we also have to listen.”
Each candidate was also asked what they would do to support students interested in apprenticeships, and not just moving on to college.
“I am 100% for apprenticeship programs,” Matheson said. “I would like to see our high school graduates not only graduate with a diploma, but with a certificate of some sort.”
Burgess said it is important to support students in whatever career they are interested in pursuing.
“Strengthening those partnerships that we already have, with both the unions and UAF, is going to be essential,” Burgess said.
Municipal election day is Oct. 3. All school board seats are at large, meaning voters will be able to cast votes for a candidate from seats E, F and G.
