Candidate forum

Carter DeJong/News-Miner

Candidates for Fairbanks school board took part in a forum Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Scott McCrea, a member of the Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Committee. Seen bottom row, from left, are candidates Bobby Burgess, Michael Humphrey and Maggie Matheson; middle row, from left, candidates April Smith, Meredith Maple and Tim Doran; and top from, from left, Amanda Bohman, Janet Daley and Jeremy Johnson with the Chamber, moderator McCrea, and committee member Heidi Haas.

 Carter DeJong/News-Miner

All six candidates running for Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education attended a Zoom forum Thursday hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Thursday, during which voters had the opportunity to see what the candidates would do to improve the school district.

Every candidate agreed funding was the most pressing issue facing the district.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter