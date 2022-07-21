Candidates in special U.S. House election

Candidates Nick Begich III, Sarah Palin and Mary Peltola are running in the U.S. House race to finish the term of Congressman Don Young, who died in March.

 File photo

Sarah Palin’s campaign raised $203,000 between May 23 and June 30, giving the former Alaska governor a significant fundraising lead over her rivals in the U.S. House race, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Palin raised more than Democrat Mary Peltola, her closest competitor in campaign donations for the filing period. Nick Begich III followed, with Tara Sweeney fourth in total contributions.

