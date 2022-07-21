Sarah Palin’s campaign raised $203,000 between May 23 and June 30, giving the former Alaska governor a significant fundraising lead over her rivals in the U.S. House race, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Palin raised more than Democrat Mary Peltola, her closest competitor in campaign donations for the filing period. Nick Begich III followed, with Tara Sweeney fourth in total contributions.
The shorter reporting period was due to deadlines for the special House primary to finish the current term of Rep. Don Young, who died unexpectedly last year.
Palin, Peltola and Begich qualified to run in the special general election Aug. 16 to complete the final few months of his term in 2022.
All four candidates — Palin, Peltola, Begich and Sweeney — are running in the regular primary for the next two-year House term, which starts in January 2023. The regular primary election also is Aug. 16.
There is a crowded field of more than 20 candidates, though none of the others is close to the top four.
Independent Craig Bowyer raised $15,000 in the most recent reporting period. Undeclared candidate Sherry Mettler followed with $8,000. Several candidates did not file a report, with zero listed under total receipts, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Small donors gave to Palin
Most of the contributions for Palin were from individual donors and totaled more than $188,000 in the most recent reporting period.
Palin’s campaign received many small donations ranging from $5 to $200 that totaled more than $500,000 from April 1 to May 22, the previous reporting period, which far exceeded the competition. Palin collected more from small donors than from any other contribution size category.
Political committees supported Palin’s election with more than $15,000 in contributions between May 23 and June 30.
Save America, the leadership PAC created by Donald Trump, gave $5,000 on June 30 to Sarah for Alaska. Citizens United Political Victory Fund, which supports conservative candidates for federal office, donated $5,000.
Peltola, who served for five terms in the Alaska House, followed Palin with more than $161,000 in funds raised between May 23 and June 30. All of her contributions were from individual donors, and none came from political committees.
Individual donors included William Eggimann, a physician with the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corp., who gave $500 on June 2. January O’Connor, founding director of the Raven’s Group, gave $150 on June 30.
Several donations were earmarked for the Peltola campaign through ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform. Peltola is the only Democrat running in the special House general election.
Peltola, who is Yu’pik, has led the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, which seeks to rebuild the salmon population.
Begich, a Republican businessman, reported total contributions of more than $82,000. Alaskans for Nick Begich received $71,400 in individual donations.
For example, Hank Bartos, a retiree in North Pole and former member of North Star Borough Assembly, gave several donations ranging from $5 to $100.
Nicholas J. Begich, the candidate’s father and president of EarthPulse Press, gave $1,000 on June. 3.
Republican state Sen. Shelley Hughes donated $500 on June 6.
The campaign also received earmarked contributions through WinRed, a donation platform supported by the Republican National Committee.
Political committees gave more than $10,500 in support of Begich’s election.
Sweeney, an Inupiaq American businesswoman and former assistant Interior secretary, collected more than $41,000 in individual donations in the most recent filing period. Andrew Lundquist, a senior vice president at ConocoPhillips, gave $2,000 to Tara for Alaska on June 7.
In addition, a political committee supporting the candidate raised more than $4,000, bringing her total to $46,000 for the most recent reporting period.
Alaskans for T.A.R.A. (True Alaska Representation Alliance), a super PAC, collected $511,950 in individual contributions for the candidate between April 1 and June 30. Other committee contributions were $105,000 for a total of $616,950.
Ciri Land Development gave $100,000 to the PAC on April 26. The American Unity PAC donated $50,000 on April 29.
Of the four candidates, Begich reported having the most cash on hand with $708,250, though most of the contributions are his own. Begich previously gave a loan of $650,000 to his campaign.
Peltola followed with $115,000 in cash on hand. Palin reported having close to $95,000 in cash on hand. Sweeney had $48,503.