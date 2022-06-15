With nearly a quarter of the mail-in ballots counted, Sarah Palin continues to hold a commanding lead in the U.S. House special primary, the Alaska Division of Elections reported.
Palin, the former Alaska governor, has collected 37,741 votes, compared to runner-up Nick Begich III with 25,766 votes.
Palin has captured 28.19% of the vote, with Begich at 19.24%.
Al Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, holds onto third place with 17,037 votes, followed by Mary Peltola with 11,863 votes.
Out of 587,174 ballots mailed to registered Alaska voters, 133,885 have been returned and counted, which represents 22.85% of voters.
The special primary is to finish the term of Rep. Don Young, who died in March at age 88.
Overall, the ranking of the top four has not changed since election officials disclosed a first set of early returns late Saturday night.
In those results, Palin collected 32,371 votes. Begich was a distant second with 20,994 votes. Gross was in third place with 13,563 votes, followed by Peltola with 8,101 votes.
After Saturday’s early returns, Palin said on social media: “I’m looking forward to the special general election so we can highlight our ideas for fixing this country by responsibility developing Alaska’s God-given natural resources, getting runaway government spending under control, protecting human rights, protecting the right to bear arms and restoring respect for individual liberty and the Constitution.
The top four will advance to the special general election under Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system. The winner will be seated in September.
The four leaders also are registered to run in the regular election for the next term of the two-year House seat, which starts in January 2023. Thirty-one candidates are running in that nonpartisan primary race.
Spike in rejected mail-in ballots
Alaska’s special primary for Young’s seat is the first time that Alaska has held a statewide mail-in vote.
An unusually high rejection rate for mail-in ballots in some districts prompted Senate Democrats Wednesday to raise questions with officials at the Alaska Division of Elections.
The spike in rejection rates for returned ballots in the special House primary come from:
• Bethel / Lower Kuskokwim, with 17.4% of ballots rejected;
• Bering Straits / Yukon Delta, with 15.2% of ballots rejected;
• Mountain View, with 9% of ballots rejected.
By comparison, 2% of all mail-in ballots were thrown out in statewide 2020 elections.
The Alaska Senate Democrats sent a letter to election officials Wednesday seeking answers.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat, said that Alaskans need to know why so many ballots are being discarded by election officials this time around.
“We need answers now so Alaskans can maintain their confidence in future elections,” Kawasaki said. “Every Alaskan, who is registered to vote, deserves to participate in our elections and their votes must be counted.”
Editor's note: This article was updated at 5:45 a.m., June 16, 2022, with updated information from the Alaska Division of Elections.