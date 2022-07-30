An Alaska lawmaker wants the Legislature to look into the recent spate of resignations from the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
Gubernatorial candidate Les Gara accuses Gov. Dunleavy of avoiding questions after the incumbent’s campaign refused to give written answers to media questionnaires.
And U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka tells worshippers at a Kenai church that God created the state's fish and game department.
Josephson: 'Absolutely plan on investigating'
Rep. Andy Josephson is raising concern about turnover and staffing challenges at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
“We look to the APFC to manage over $80 billion and steward the fund that Alaskans and future generations of Alaskans deserve to have ownership of,” Josephson told the News-Miner Friday.
The lawmaker sits on the House Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, which provides oversight of the corporation.
“I absolutely plan on investigating this issue further and seeing what the Legislature can do. It is no secret that the board of trustees fired the previous executive director and brought a lot of attention to the fund that seemed more about politics than the fund’s success,” Josephson said.
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has yet to hire a replacement for executive director Angela Rodell, who was fired in December 2021 after leading the investment fund through several years of record growth.
Rodell had said in a letter to the board that she felt her removal was politically motivated by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who denied involvement.
Josephson noted hiring and retention challenges that extend beyond APFC to other state agencies, especially for highly specialized positions. The lawmaker said it was a focus of his to pass a bill in the House to raise compensation for non-unionized public employees.
“That bill was meant in particular to alleviate the hemorrhaging we have been experiencing among prosecutors and lawyers in the criminal justice system. The recruitment and retention issue is not isolated to the APFC,” Josephson said.
Josephson also noted that he sponsored a bill that sought to take the politics out of selections for the APFC board of trustees. The bill would have established a nonpartisan selection committee and removed appointments from the governor.
Les Gara: Dunleavy is ‘hiding’ from questions
The old adage “get it in writing” does not apply to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign.
The Dunleavy campaign has declined to answer in writing questionnaires from media outlets about his positions on Alaska issues, from the PFD to public education.
But Dunleavy’s campaign has said that campaign staff or the governor will speak with the media to answer the questions.
Typically, media outlets submit a uniform set of questions to all candidates in advance of an election and publish the answers so that readers can compare and contrast the positions and views of the candidates.
Les Gara — a former assistant attorney general who’s running for governor — accused Dunleavy of “hiding from questions” over his refusal to submit written answers to his positions.
“He’s hiding from questions because he doesn’t want to admit that we’ll be back to his 2019 proposals to decimate education, the university, and that we’ll be back to an austerity construction budget that leaves thousands of people out of work across the state,” Gara said.
Gara, a former state lawmaker, referred to the deep budget cuts that Dunleavy advanced after first taking office.
“We can rebuild this economy and state, but his silence shows he has no plan to do that,” Gara told the News-Miner.
Sullivan on advancing veterans’ health bill
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan was among 42 senators who voted against advancing the PACT Act, which would guarantee health care access to veterans exposed to toxins during military service.
The bill stalled on a vote of 55-42. The vote fell along party lines.
The legislation would ensure that military veterans who’ve been exposed to toxic burn pits can receive treatment for their illnesses.
“Providing access to health care for our veterans is not a partisan issue. Sen. Sullivan has led on this issue for years, which is why he voted for final passage last month of the PACT Act, despite some of the concerns he raised in his floor speech,” Sullivan’s office told the News-Miner.
“As he did the first time around, Sen. Sullivan voted against procedural motions on the PACT Act because of the Senate Democrats’ continued refusal to consider amendments from Republican senators that would improve this bill.
“But he fully supported final passage of the bill — as he intends to do again given his consistent leadership in the Senate on the issue of toxic exposure.
“It is puzzling that Democrats, for the second time in a month, would block senators from even having the opportunity to offer amendments to make this very important piece of legislation better. As he has done throughout this process, Sen. Sullivan continues to push for the best bill possible on toxic exposure for veterans.”
The bill would mandate that the Department of Veterans Affairs end a practice of placing the burden of proof on veterans to show that their illnesses are related to toxic exposure while serving in the military.
Many veterans who served in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were exposed to emissions from hazardous waste burn pits.
Veterans protested at the nation’s Capitol this week after the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid partisan differences unrelated to the bill.
Democrats accused Republicans of refusing to budge on the veterans’ health care bill in retaliation over a Democrat-backed climate change and economic package that is making headway in Congress.
Alaska’s ‘independent-minded’ senator
A national political polling company is reporting that U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is gaining favor among Alaska voters prior to the Aug. 16 primary.
Murkowski has been campaigning heavily in Alaska, and last week she walked in the Golden Days Parade in Fairbanks, where she paused along the route to chat with voters.
Morning Consult reported that Murkowski is “experiencing improved job approval ratings.” Murkowski has served in the U.S. Senate for more than 20 years but is facing a crowded field of candidates, including Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka.
Nineteen candidates are running in Alaska’s nonpartisan primary. The top four vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.
The political website FiveThirtyEight called Murkowski “a political survivor” in a column Friday. “Despite anger from some in the state’s GOP, she has operated as one of the more independent-minded members of the U.S. Senate,” the political news site said.
Murkowski historically attracts broad support in a state where most voters do not identify as Republican or Democrat. In 2021, more than half of Alaska’s registered voters listed their affiliations as nonpartisan or undeclared.
Origins of Alaska Fish and Game Department?
In a recent sermon at a Kenai church, U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka drew laughter from worshippers when she said that God created the Department of Fish and Game.
Tshibaka also said that the words “subdue” and “rule” — which are found in a Genesis passage — refer to government. Her comments were picked up by political websites after her sermon was posted to YouTube.
“Do you know who created the government?” Tshibaka asked parishioners at North Kenai Chapel, where she was the guest speaker for Sunday services.
“You got to know your Bible,” she said. “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it. And rule over it — rule over the fish of the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living thing,” Tshibaka said, reciting a popular Genesis verse.
“Subdue and rule are government words,” Tshibaka continued. “They’re government words. In this verse what are we ruling over? Guys, in what government department is that?” she asked.
Tshibaka then offered an answer: “God created the Department of Fish and Game and wildlife services,” she said to laughter and sounds of surprise from worshippers. “It is right there,” she said referring to the Bible.
Tshibaka drew on her own life and what she described as her calling for a government career and to run for the U.S. Senate.
“God created government, so I got sent to the harvest fields of government,” said Tshibaka, who has worked for federal agencies in Washington, D.C., and as a state commissioner in Alaska.