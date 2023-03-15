Rep. Mary Peltola has opened her first state office, located in Anchorage.
“My state team has already been doing incredible work for months from mobile offices, but this permanent location is an important step in increasing accessibility for Alaskans,” Peltola said in a new release announcing the opening. “It’s extremely important to me that Alaskans know where and how they can reach my team to share feedback and request assistance. I’d like to thank my State Director Josh Revak for making sure that this district office is ready to hit the ground running and continue helping Alaskans with meetings, casework and other requests.”