Kelly Tshibaka at Trump rally

Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski, spoke at the Anchorage campaign rally with former President Donald Trump.

Staff for the Alaska Public Offices Commission have recommended a $16,450 fine against Preserve Democracy, a group led by former U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

In a report released Friday, staff for the state’s campaign finance regulator concluded that Preserve Democracy failed to register with the commission before campaigning in favor of a proposed ballot measure that would repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system.

