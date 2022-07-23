Golden Days has become a golden opportunity for political campaigns to reach out to voters in Fairbanks this weekend.
Sarah Palin, U.S. House candidate, is seeing red for the upcoming elections in November.
And U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is calling for advanced aircraft to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia.
There’s more political news in “Five Things to Know.”
Golden Days for Alaska campaigns
U.S. House candidate Mary Peltola is in Fairbanks, where she will march in the Golden Days Parade Saturday and participate in a fundraiser in her honor at the home of Rep. Grier Hopkins, a fellow Democrat.
The local fundraiser is a who’s who of local Democratic politicians, including Sen. Scott Kawasaki, outgoing Rep. Adam Wool, as well as Fairbanks North Star Assembly members Savannah Fletcher, Kristen Kelly and David Guttenberg. Amy Gallaway, Alaska’s 2020 teacher of the year, is a co-host, as is former Fairbanks Mayor Jim Sampson, according to a social media post by the Interior Democrats of Alaska.
Several political campaigns will prospect for voters at Golden Days on Saturday. Some of the floats and marchers may represent campaigns without the candidate’s actual appearance, as there are special events scheduled across Alaska this weekend that present conflicting demands.
The following campaigns will be represented:
• Sarah Palin, U.S. House
• Tara Sweeney, U.S. House
• Nick Begich III, U.S. House
• Sen. Lisa Murkowski, U.S. Senate
• Kelly Tshibaka, U.S. Senate
• Bill Walker and Hedi Drygas, governor
• Les Gara, governor
• Rep. Chris Kurka, governor
• Nate DeMars, Alaska House
• Will Stapp, Alaska House
Maxine Dibert, Alaska House
• Frank Tomszewski, Alaska House
• Sen. Click Bishop, Alaska Senate
• Elijah Verhagen, Alaska Senate
• Jim Matherly, Alaska Senate
• Valerie Therrien, mayor
• David Pruhs, mayor
• Crystal Tidwell, Fairbanks City Council
Palin predicts “red wave” at the polls
Former Gov. Sarah Palin, who is running for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House, appeared Thursday on Ashleigh Banfield’s news show, which is on the cable channel NewsNation.
Palin, whose candidacy is backed by Donald Trump, was interviewed about her response to the Jan. 6 hearings and the violence at the nation’s Capitol.
“What the heck was anybody thinking to go vandalize our Capitol?” Palin said. “Nobody can think that was right. It was atrocious what these protesters did, and anybody that encouraged it needs to be held accountable.”
But Palin said the congressional hearings into the violence need more balance. “There needs to be Republicans,” she said. “Not just the two we have seen questioning but other Republicans onboard for follow-up questions and to present more evidence.”
Palin, who is seeking to fill the U.S. House seat of the late Rep. Don Young, also predicted “a red wave” in November of Republicans taking elective office.
Sen. Sullivan urges fighter jets for Ukraine
Sen. Dan Sullivan is leading a bipartisan effort by a half-dozen senators urging the Pentagon to consider sending advanced fighter jets to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion.
Sullivan urged the nation’s top military leaders to “consider fourth-generation fighter aircraft and necessary flight training” for Ukraine’s military pilots. The Ukrainian military sees the advanced aircraft as critical to its defense.
Sullivan penned a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Sullivan was joined by Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, an Iraq war veteran, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Robert Portman of Ohio and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
A Ukrainian fighter pilot who traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Sullivan and other lawmakers said that the U.S. fighter planes “could help us first of all to defend our cities, our infrastructure and our civilians from the missile strikes and bombers, to gain the air superiority above the front lines and secure the land forces,” according to media reports.
U.S. Army needs more recruits
Army leaders say that the total number of soldiers will decline over the next two years as the military deals with challenges in signing up new recruits.
The Army has met just 50% of its recruiting goals for the current fiscal year, which ends Oct. 1, according to a spokesperson for Army Secretary Christine Wormuth.
By the end of next year, the Army may have up to 450,000 soldiers, down from a projected 475,000, according to Army officials.
“The Army is facing our most challenging recruiting environment since the inception of the all-volunteer force,” Wormuth told the House Armed Services committee. “This is not a one-year challenge. We will not solve this overnight.”
Alaska Airlines: Record revenues, new fleet
Alaska Airlines will move to an all-Boeing fleet in 2023, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said on CNBC this week.
Alaska Airlines posted record-setting revenues for the second quarter, according to chief executive officer Ben Minicucci.
The CEO said that the company is undertaking a “massive fleet transition” that will impact capacity.
“We have an order for 145 Boeing Max airplanes. A single fleet allows us to lower costs and be more productive on both the main line and regional side — and weather any headwinds we are seeing coming with the economy,” Minicucci said.
“Our focus is a safe and reliable operation to ensure staffing matches capacity. We have that under control,” he said.