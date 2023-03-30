Alaska’s elected representatives spoke to proposed changes in the current election system on Tuesday.
The House State Affairs committee heard public testimony Tuesday afternoon on House Bill 1 and House Bill 37.
House Bill 1
House Bill 1, introduced by Rep. George Rauscher (R-Sutton), proposes to repeal ranked choice voting and return Alaska to the previous process for elections. Rauscher told the committee that he’s heard many complaints from residents that the voting process was confusing.
Juli Lucky, from Alaskans for Better Elections, said, “We do oppose House Bill 1 and would like to see the current election system stay in place.” She said that ranked choice voting returns power and choice to voters, keeps representatives accountable, allows voters to have a voice in every step of the process, and creates fewer barriers to entry for citizens to run for office.
She said that 99.94% of ballots were correctly filled out following the November 2022 election and that ranked choice voting created a larger, more diverse candidate pool.
Kelly Tshibaka, the CEO of Preserve Democracy who ran for U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm election, supported House Bill 1. She said that Alaska voter turnout in 2022 was a record low. She said that while the rest of the United States saw an increase in voter turnout, Alaska was the anomaly.
A Statista analysis indicates that nationwide voter turnout in 2022 decreased from the previous midterm elections in 2018.
Tshibaka said that ranked choice voting increased negativity surrounding elections and elections costs, created distrust, limited choices and eliminated moderates. She said other states, including Tennessee, Florida and South Dakota, have already banned ranked choice voting.
Tshibaka cited a 2023 survey by pollster Ivan Moore in which half of the group surveyed said they wanted to repeal ranked choice voting.
Phil Izon, from Alaskans for Honest Elections, said that ranked choice is not faster and cheaper, and does not increase voter turnout. He said that the low voter turnout in the 2022 election shows them that something is wrong with the system.
“Democrats gamed the system to limit Tshibaka from being elected,” Izon said.
Rep. Jennie Armstrong (D-Anchorage) commented that misinformation regarding voter turnout was happening on the record in the committee meeting. She cited Division of Election records that reflected Alaska’s voter turnout was not unusual.
The division’s records show that turnout for Alaska’s 2022 general election decreased by a little more than 5% of all eligible voters compared to 2018, from 49.84% to 44.38% casting a ballot. That midterm general election turnout is the lowest in Alaska since statehood, according to the records.
However, the records also show general election turnout fell more than 6% (56.08% to 49.84%) between 2014 and 2018, the prior set of adjacent midterm election years, before Alaska’s new voting system began.
House Bill 37
House Bill 37, introduced by Rep. Calvin Schrage (NA-Anchorage), would implement same day voter registration, eliminate the witness signature requirement, and implement a ballot curing process.
Joan Wilkerson, staff to Schrage, said, “House Bill 37 seeks to ensure every eligible Alaskan voter can vote in a safe, accessible manner.” She said the bill would modernize elections, increase transparency, and remove barriers to the ballot box.
Daniel Griffith, the senior director of policy for Secure Democracy USA, said the online ballot tracking system adds transparency to the voting process. The ballot curing process would give notice to voters with minor issues on their ballots and give them an opportunity to fix it.
Barbara Tyndall, of North Pole, said that House Bill 37 would weaken the integrity of Alaska’s voting system. “To not require a signature on mail-in ballots is absurd,” she said. “It’s one more link in the chain of election fraud.”
Sue Sherif of Fairbanks, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, said the league supports House Bill 37. “We need to make sure that our elections are safe and secure, but we also need to make sure our election procedures aren’t creating barriers,” she said. Prepaid postage for absentee ballots, eliminating the witness signature requirement, and implementing a ballot curing process would give Alaskan voters more ways to make sure their votes count, Sherif said.
