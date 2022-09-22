Three candidates for Alaska’s at-large U.S. House seat shared the stage during an Alaska Chamber candidate forum Thursday before hundreds at the Westmark Hotel in Fairbanks.
Former Gov. Sarah Palin and businessman Nick Begich III, both Republicans, and libertarian Chris Bye, a Fairbanks fishing guide, fielded primarily business-oriented questions in a mostly civil format moderated by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola briefly participated from a Washington, D.C. street corner, but had to forgo most of the event due to voting on legislation on the House Floor. Peltola, a one-time veteran Alaska lawmaker, won the special election to fill the remainder of Rep. Don Young’s seat after he died in March; she is running for a full term.
Topics ranged from resource development, the economy and workforce development, and how candidates viewed federal oversight and regulation as applied to Alaska.
Bye touted his military background and approach as an ordinary Alaskan. Begich championed his background as a businessman.
Palin, Begich and Bye all agree the federal government needs to reel back on regulating mining and drilling of oil and natural gas as it pertains to Alaska.
Begich and Bye advocated for reforms on the National Environmental Policy Act process, complimenting proposed legislation by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., on permitting.
“There is a need for a shot clock on litigation,” Begich said, adding the processes that cause litigation often draw out permitting.
Bye put forth that permitting timelines needs to be “adjusted to reflect necessary momentum.”
Palin said she would sponsor legislation to “override executive decisions that restrict development.”
“We know how to develop our resources and can set the model for the rest of the country,” Palin said.
When asked by Palin if she would push the Biden administration from its aggressive stance on renewable energy, Peltola said she’s already initiating conversations with other legislators and that she supports energy projects such as the proposed Willow oil development project in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
“I’m a strong advocate for resource development in the Arctic because it’s the direction we need to go,” Peltola said, adding while renewable energy is a long-term goal, there should be a push for energy security.
All four candidates agreed that Alaska’s critical minerals such as cobalt and copper are essential to the U.S. freeing itself from overseas reliance, specifically China. According to energy and policy experts, China controls the supply chain for most of the world’s critical minerals.
“It is very important that we have domestic supply chains starting with mines moving through refinement to the final product,” Begich said. “We need to be doing more of that work here if we want to achieve national, technological and energy security.
Asked about inflation, Palin, Begich and Bye agreed that reduced government spending is the path forward.
“We need to stop spending like drunken sailors, and we are spending money we do not have,” Palin said, signaling out the Biden administration as responsible.
Begich said the nation as a whole “needs to get back to production” and reduce the outflow of federal money into the economy as well as government spending.
“You can’t print your way out of inflation,” Begich said.
Bye called out both past Republican and Democrat administrations for the increased national debt that has undermined the nation. He added that rampant spending has ripple effects.
“We are enslaving future generations,” Bye said. “Our kids will be paying for our lifestyle that we have today.”
The three candidates present saw flaws in the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, which will bring billions to Alaska.
“It was a grab bag of big government goodies,” Palin said, adding that funding should have been directed through pass-through block grants to the states.
Begich opposed it because it did not support enough “hard infrastructure projects,” stands to focus more on older projects and lacks sufficient broadband funding.
Bye called it “ripe for fraud abuse” similar to Covid-19 pandemic relief problems, referencing a recent Department of Justice investigation revealing a $250 million fraud scheme.
“Maintaining accountability is a rampant problem for the federal government,” Bye said.
Each candidate was to rank for their second choice in Alaska’s new ranked choice system.
Begich and Palin both said voters should support a Republican candidate, while maintaining they are the right choice on the Republican ticket.
“This race isn’t Republican against Republican, and it’s been kind of confusing that a candidate has chosen his Republican opponent versus the ideals, principals and platform of the Democratic party that will destroy Alaska,” Palin said. “My supporters do recognize we need to support ‘Red’ because we need to keep Alaska red. If they don’t know where to put their second vote, they need to rank the red in order to secure our economy and implement the things we know are right for Alaska.”
Begich said his own second vote goes to Palin, adding he’s a proud Republican endorsed by 70 Alaskan Republican individuals and organizations.
“I believe we should rank the red,” he said.
Bye flat refused to provide names.
“I’m not going to tell my supporters who to vote for,” Bye said. “They should research each one of the candidates. I obviously have my favorite, but that being said, we have two parties that are determining the future for this country.”
He added people are tired of the drama of candidates battling each other and encouraged people to just vote and stop “settling for the lesser of two evils.”