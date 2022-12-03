Now that election season has come and gone, it’s back to making big declarations for some elected officials while those who didn’t get elected are seemingly still seething. Here are the hot topics you need to know in Alaska politics this week.
Palin tells fans to stop
giving money to the GOP
Sarah Palin took some big swipes at the Republican Party in an Instagram post, telling her supporters to stop donating money to the “hypocritical party machine.”
“They opposed me every step of the way in my Congressional bid, which is par for the course,” the one-time U.S. vice presidential candidate wrote on Instagram in November.
Palin ran for U.S. representative but failed to capture a win in the Nov. 8 general election, conducted by ranked choice voting.
Regarding Begich and ranked choice voting, Palin didn’t mince words about either in her Insta rant: “This, while the GOP establishment actually endorsed the democrat-plant/Trojan horse Begich (of the democrat-dynasty Begich family and who publicly admits to supporting, voting for, and funding democrats) against me, while pushing this new un-American Ranked Choice Voting fiasco.”
The former Alaska governor also threw in some of her trademark phrases — one “Don’t retreat... RELOAD” and two “go rogue” mentions — while dropping the conspiracy theory dog whistle, “While the Dominion vote counting continues ... “
— Gary Black, gblack@newsminer.com
Peltola defends Second Amendment on Meet the Press
When U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, was pressed by NBC News on Tuesday about whether she would support an assault weapons ban, she expressed support for the Second Amendment and argued that a ban would be difficult to enforce.
“I am a very staunch supporter of the Second Amendment,” the Congresswoman said. “This is something that Alaskans are very clear about.”
The U.S. has recorded over 600 mass shootings in 2022 so far, according to The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines mass shootings as involving four or more victims. Peltola said the bigger problem is mental health and extreme isolation, as many perpetrators of gun violence are social outcasts.
“We are seeing across our nation extreme isolation in every one of these terrible events,” she said. “We can’t just focus on assault weapons. Clearly, we need to be focused on mental heath issues.”
Broad-scale bans on assault weapons can’t be implemented in a practical manner, she said.
“I have friends who have put together assault weapons from parts and pieces they can order off the internet,” Peltola said. “You can just build them at home at this point.”
Congresswoman wants to consider options for 2024 presidential
election
When asked by NBC News if President Joe Biden is the best person to represent the Democratic Party on the 2024 presidential ticket, U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, said “That is yet to be determined.”
Peltola added that she is a big supporter of the president. She complimented his track record with getting bills, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, through Congress.
“Clearly, he is a great leader,” she said on Tuesday. “We are going to see the effects of these broad-based bills in the next year.”
But she hesitated to endorse Biden as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in two years.
“I would also like to see who else is in the field,” Peltola said.
Alaska senators warn Chinese ambassador of “grave consequences” if China cracks down on Covid
dissent
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both Republicans, signed onto a letter to Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday threatening “grave consequences for the U.S.-China relationship” if the Chinese Communist Party undertakes a violent crackdown on “peaceful Chinese protesters who simply want more freedom.”
“In 1989, the Chinese Communist Party and People’s Liberation Army undertook a violent crackdown on peacefully protesting Chinese students, killing hundreds, if not thousands,” the three-paragraph letter reads. “We caution the CCP in the strongest possible terms ...”
The letter is signed by 42 U.S. Senators, mostly Republicans with a handful of Democrats.
Sullivan, who belongs to the Senate Armed Services Committee, and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, chairman of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, led the charge.
Demonstrations have erupted in China after people were burned alive in an apartment fire due to being locked in a building to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“There are historic and heroic protests by the Chinese people pushing back on Xi Jinping’s dictatorial rule and calling for more freedom,” reads a statement from Sullivan. “Unfortunately, the response of most world leaders has been tepid at best.
“The United States Senate has a long and distinguished bipartisan history of speaking up for the Chinese people when they are threatened with communist brutality — and for Taiwan. This bipartisan letter continues this important Senate tradition of standing up for courageous, peaceful protesters who are risking their lives simply because they want more freedom.”
Alaska Senator denounces predatory lawyers gouging sick veterans
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, offered sharp criticism of the legal profession on Wednesday on the Senate floor.
The senator is “outraged,” he said, because “U.S. Marines and their families are being preyed upon by unscrupulous trial lawyers.”
The problem has to do with drinking water tainted with industrial solvents, benzene and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 1980s at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The federal government is offering compensation for victims who consumed contaminated water under the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Sullivan, who belongs to the U.S. Marines, said lawyers helping file claims are charging exorbitant fees. Law firms are currently charging 50-60% in contingency fees, according to Sullivan, who added that the Veterans Administration has a regulation directing payments to be made to lawyers first and victims second.
“The lawyers get billions. The Marines who are sick get crumbs,” he said during remarks on the Senate floor, which were peppered with salty commentary on the Biden Administration.
“This sickens me,” he said. “I have not seen an issue that is so wrong.”
“You wonder who is running this administration, probably a lot of trial lawyers,” Sullivan said.
He is calling for contingency fees to be capped at 10%. Fees for simply filing paperwork should be capped at 2%, he said.
The Biden Administration had recommended a 10% cap on contingency fees, but attempts to add a cap on fees to the program were blocked by Democrats in Congress, Sullivan said.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, responded to Sullivan’s remarks that much legal work is involved with making a case for compensation. He said 2% or 10% contingency fees are too low for competent legal assistance.
—Amanda Bohman, abohman@newsminer.com