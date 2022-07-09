Sarah Palin — Trump supporter, former Alaska governor and U.S. House candidate — received loud applause and shouts of “USA” at the Alaska Airlines Center Saturday as she came on stage and declared: “We just need to drill, baby, drill.”
Palin recycled her national Republican campaign slogan from 2008, as she energized thousands of spectators at the Anchorage arena prior to Donald Trump’s scheduled appearance.
“When Alaska has the domestic supply, we just need to turn on the spigot,” Palin said in a short speech that ramped up the excitement in a packed arena. “We need to drill here and now instead of chasing overseas dangerous and dirty crude.”
Palin, who is running to fill the U.S. House office of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young, used her address for harsh criticism of the Democratic Biden administration and policies that limit oil and gas drilling, which she described as "socialism."
“The left has the boot on the neck of the worker," Palin said, in a reference to the Biden administration. "We get less freedom. We get more government. We get socialism — it punishes the job creators... Socialists want to tell us what to eat, what to say and what to drive,” Palin said.
Palin told the crowd that she not only wants to represent Alaska in Congress, but that she too is from Alaska. “Mama grizzly bears and everyday liberty-loving Joe six-packs. That’s us … That’s Alaskans,” Palin said.
With Trump expected to take the stage at 4 p.m., supporters started queuing up early for the free event.
Trump's visit to Alaska comes at a pivotal time for the former president, who has indicated that he may announce soon whether he will seek a second term in 2024.
The Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska campus seats 5,000 people, but most people were packed together on the arena floor.
Thousands of people streamed into the rally at 1 p.m. with U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and Palin speaking prior to the former president.
The former president is in town to endorse Palin’s run for U.S. House and Tshibaka’s bid in the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Lisa Murkowski.
Trump also is expected to back Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s re-election. Dunleavy was traveling Saturday and is unlikely to attend the rally, according to media reports.
The rally opened with an invocation by a pastor leading a prayer of thanks for Tshibaka, Palin and Trump that was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star Spangled Banner. The loudest applause was for the Alaska state song.
The founder of MyPillow.com followed. Mike Lindell asked an appreciative crowd: “This is my first time in Alaska. Will people know us here?”
Lindell declared “29,000 votes were stolen from Donald Trump” to boos and shouts. Lindell then launched into the history of MyPillow.com and sales of 76 million pillows to consumers.
Trump has been endorsing candidates across the U.S., and his high-profile backing is seen as a litmus test for his continued popularity.
Trump-backed candidates have won their U.S. Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania. But other candidates have lost, including in a Trump-backed gubernatorial challenge in Georgia’s primary election.
A primary reason for Trump’s touchdown in Anchorage was to rally for Mukowski’s challenger in the U.S. Senate race.
Trump pledged to campaign for Tshibaka in 2021 after Murkowski's vote for impeachment over the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
