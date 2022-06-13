Only one of the 59 races for the Alaska Legislature will have real competition in the August primary.
In House District 35, five candidates are vying to fill the seat that incumbent Adam Wool leaves after eight years. Only four will move on to the general election under Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system. One candidate will be eliminated in the primary.
All of the other legislative races — which total 58 — have four or fewer candidates. That means everyone will sail through the primary to the general election in November.
House District 35, which covers Ester, Chena and University of Alaska Fairbanks, is different.
Wool’s high-profile departure drew five candidates seeking to replace him in the Alaska House of Representatives.
The News-Miner reached out to the five about their views and background. Four responded. They have varied backgrounds — as a retired teacher, legislative aide, small business owner and a health care manager.
They are Democrat Ashley Carrick, Republican Ruben McNeill, Tim Parker, who is nonpartisan, and Republican Kevin McKinley. Kieran C. Brown, who is registered with the Alaska Constitution Party, did not return requests for an interview. Here are the responses of the candidates, who are listed by name in alphabetical order.
Carrick: ‘Active, listening ear to my constituents’
Ashley Carrick, who was Wool’s chief of staff, describes herself as a fourth-generation Alaskan with roots in the Interior and a passion for public service.
Asked why she is running for state office, Carrick said: “I know firsthand how the decisions in Juneau can impact our community and the businesses and families of Fairbanks. I believe that I am the best choice for providing an active, listening ear to my constituents — utilizing the knowledge and wisdom of our community to leverage success for Alaska’s long-term future.
Carrick said her top issues are the economy, education (both K-12 and higher ed) and the health, safety and well-being of Alaskans. The PFD also is a priority.
“Specifically, I believe in growing the Permanent Fund [and] opening pathways for new development,” Carrick said. She also supports “increasing the base student allocation for K-12, ensuring stable and predictable funding for K-12 and UA education.”
In the area of public health and safety, Carrick prioritizes “funding public safety and wraparound services, and managing Alaskan resources for the benefit of Alaskans.”
Carrick emphasized her professional experience. She has worked as a substitute teacher, executive director of the Tanana Valley Watershed Association and legislative aide for six sessions.
“My work as a legislator would be informed first and foremost by my experience working in the fast-paced, fluctuating, and technical environment of the Alaska State Capitol,” Carrick said.
McKinley: ‘More business people in the Legislature’
Kevin McKinley is a Republican and a small business owner whose name may be familiar to voters.
He previously ran twice for a state House seat and to serve on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. He did not win those elections. But McKinley said he is not on a quixotic quest in another run for elective office.
“I am not a quitter,” McKinley said. “Some people think that once you lose, you should hang it up. This is something that I believe in, and I feel I could serve well. There are not enough business people in the Legislature.”
McKinley owns Body Piercing Unlimited & Tattoo, with studios in Fairbanks, Palmer and Anchorage. McKinley said he would bring his values of hard work and personal responsibility to the Legislature.
On Sunday, McKinley took a break from remodeling the floors in one of his shops to talk with a reporter. “I want to tell voters, ‘Hello, here I am again,’ “ McKinley said. “The outcome for this race may well be very different.”
McKinley has spent three decades in the tattoo and body piercing business. But he also worked at Bank of the North, where he moved from the mailroom to accounting and special credits.
As a lawmaker, McKinley would emphasize the military, maintaining a balanced budget, and listening to the public.
McNeill: ‘The people deserve better’
Ruben McNeill shares his frustrations with what he sees as politics as usual in Alaska and Washington, D.C.
“I am tired of sitting on the couch, watching my state and my country meltdown culturally, economically, financially and morally. I’m tired of calling legislators, emailing, and testifying to no avail,” he said.
McNeill is compelled by his own mistrust of government. He sees himself as representing everyday Alaskans and making a difference in Juneau.
“The people deserve better than slick no-action politicians speaking out of both sides of their mouth,” McNeill said. “I want to stand guard as a statesman for the people.”
There are many issues that McNeill prioritizes. But at the top of his list are a “full statutory PFD and back pay”; downsizing government; accelerating resource development, and “unshackling” small businesses from regulations.
“We need to get back to being the land of opportunity and bootstrap success without the government on your neck,” he said.
McNeill’s background is in health care. He is a manager at a home health care agency, a post he has held for more than seven years.
Parker: ‘First resource is education’
As a career educator, Tim Parker says that “I’m pro-development and the first resource is education.”
Parker said he will take the enthusiasm he had as a classroom teacher and apply it to work in Juneau. “I believe in Alaska. We have abundant natural resources, and I’d say that our children are at the top of that list,” Parker said.
Parker, now retired, has worn many hats in his career. Those roles include teaching English and journalism for 20 years and serving as president of the NEA-Alaska.
Parker’s top issues as a state House candidate are protecting schools, economic growth and prioritizing “the things that all of us need to live and work in this great state.”
Parker wants to address the hardships families are experiencing from inflation. “I will work to increase wages and create a sustainable budget that provides for the things that we all need to live, work, and raise a family,” he said.
Parker’s background includes working as the bargaining spokesperson for the Fairbanks Education Association, as well as serving as board member and vice president.
Parker was president of the NEA-Alaska from 2016-2020, and he also served as vice president from 2008-2010.
“I was very active in supporting education issues and working side by side with Education Commissioner Michael Johnson,” he said.