In the special election for U.S. House, it’s possible the winner won’t be known until Aug. 31, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
Early voting is underway, and polling places open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday as the state hosts its first elections under new voting systems and new political boundaries.
The Division of Elections is conducting the 2022 primary along with a special election to vote in a temporary replacement for the late Congressman Don Young.
For the two elections, different systems of voting are being deployed. It’s complicated, and elections officials said Wednesday that they are working to get the facts out and alleviate confusion.
“Voters can ask for help if they show up in person and they are confused,” Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer said at a news conference. “We certainly won’t and can’t tell them who to vote for.”
In the Alaska primary, voters will cull the herd of dozens of candidates running for governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate and the state Legislature.
Under the pick-one primary, they will cast one vote for their favorite in each race. The four people with the most votes in each race will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
Unofficial results will be made available on Tuesday night, according to elections officials, though ballot counting will continue in the weeks to follow as absentee ballots arrive by mail.
In the special general election for the U.S. House, voters will rank candidates in order of preference.
If a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, that person wins. If no one reaches that threshold, the elections division will conduct tabulation rounds under ranked choice voting but that won’t happen until Aug. 31, officials said.
Tabulation rounds involve a process of elimination of candidates with the fewest votes until a winner emerges.
Gail Fenumiai, director of state elections, said electronic voting machines will spit out ballots where a voter has made a mistake and they will have a chance to correct it.
“Or they can say, ‘No, this is how I want my vote to go through,’” Fenumiai said.
The state of Alaska has received almost 30,000 early and absentee ballots, and officials are optimistic about exceeding voter participation in 2018, according to Meyer.
“People are excited and they are motivated and they are coming out to vote,” the lieutenant governor said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.