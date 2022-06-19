Gubernatorial candidate Les Gara blasted the Dunleavy administration Friday over the number of discarded mail-in ballots in the special primary race for U.S. House.
Gara, who made a campaign stop in Fairbanks during Midnight Sun weekend, said Gov. Mike Dunleavy should have submitted ballot curing legislation that enables voters to correct their ballot when there are problems.
Two dozen other states have so-called ballot curing laws that enable election officials to contact voters to fix problems on their ballot within a certain time frame.
“If your ballot is going to be tossed, that is your cherished First Amendment right to vote,” Gara told the News-Miner.
“It is getting confusing to vote. You should be able to correct your ballot,” Gara said. “With ballot curing, you get called and somebody says there is a problem with the ballot, and you have so much time to fix it.”
At issue are thousands of ballots in the special House primary that have been rejected by election officials in Alaska’s first mail-in election. Voters are picking a candidate to finish the term of U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died in March at age 88.
More than 4,380 ballots have been rejected so far by election officials out of 140,000 ballots received. Votes are still being tallied.
Gail Fenumai, who directs the Alaska Division of Elections, said that there are “specific reasons for ballot rejection.” Because ballots are still undergoing review by the bipartisan absentee review board, the information on why some ballots have been rejected “is not complete at this time,” Fenumai said.
The Alaska Division of Elections is expected to certify the election on June 25. Voters whose ballots were rejected will be notified once the election is finalized.
“The state of Alaska is telling people after the election, ‘Tough, your vote doesn’t count.’ That isn’t right,” Gara said.
As governor, Gara said he would prioritize passing a ballot curing law. Gara noted that as a state lawmaker he carried legislation that required the state to produce paper ballots, in addition to having computerized voting machines to validate the vote as necessary.
“The governor has chosen to run on national hot-button issues that have nothing to do with Alaska. He refused to do the stuff that would have protected the ballots,” said Gara, who served as an Alaska House lawmaker for 16 years and is a former assistant attorney general.
While the oversight of Alaska elections is handled by the office of the lieutenant governor, Gara said “that does not stop the governor from filing a ballot curing bill. … If this governor did not go home at 3 o’clock every day and work banker’s hours he could have filed a bill.”
The governor’s race
Gara, a Democrat, focused on differentiating himself from the Republican governor in an hour-long interview.
The governor’s race will be decided under Alaska’s new system of ranked-choice voting, where all candidates appear on a single ballot. Gara, with running mate Jessica Cook, is among 10 candidates competing in the governor’s race. He is the only Democrat among the candidates, who include five Republicans, one Independent, one Libertarian, one undeclared and one nonpartisan.
“A Democrat running on a mainstream platform absolutely can win in Alaska,” Gara said. As a House lawmaker, Gara said he formed a bipartisan coalition to ensure important bills were adopted.
As governor, Gara said he would renew the pension system for teachers, police officers, firefighters and other public workers.
“You could have a modest pension, so people can stay in their jobs for 20 or 30 years, so we can keep the best,” Gara said. “They don’t have to worry they have to move somewhere else for a pension. Our turnover in Alaska is terrible.”
Gara urged voters to look at the first three years of the Dunleavy administration when Alaska was not flush with royalties from high oil prices.
Gara said Dunleavy “tried to cut a quarter of a billion dollars from public education and tried to steal a billion dollars from the rural power cost fund.”
Gara would end the state’s tax credits for major oil companies that do business in Alaska. “This governor has given away $1.3 billion in oil tax subsidies to some of the wealthiest companies in the world,” Gara said.
“He needs to stand up to the oil industry and say we are equal partners, not junior partners, and we deserve a fair share for our oil,” Gara said.
“He has made people fight between the dividend or a university or public education or a construction budget,” Gara said. “We are a resource-rich state that has made ourselves poor.”