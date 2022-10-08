Republican congressional candidate Nick Begich III laid out some of his frameworks and policies at an Alaska Interior GOP lunch Friday afternoon at the Westmark Hotel.
The Alaska Interior GOP describes itself as a “group of like-minded individuals and conservatives” that isn’t affiliated with the Republican Women or the Alaska Republicans and don’t fundraise for federal campaigns.
Begich was upfront and passionate about three things: is status as a lifelong Republican, the need to develop Alaska’s critical earth resources and the need to return a conservative to Alaska’s at-large House of Representatives seat.
“I have been concerned about the direction of the state and country,” Begich said. “The biggest opportunity we have is that we are resource rich and have more resources under our feet than any other state.”
However, he said, federal regulations and dependency have made it hard to develop those resources “because we keep giving away the rights to the resources we have.”
Begich cited Democrat-led decisions as the lead interference, noting the Interior Department “took ANWR off the table, pressed the pause button on Willow and Ambler Road and re-instated the roadless rule in Tongass National Forest.”
“These people are not our friends, no matter how friendly they may be,” Begich said. “They are taking our future off the table.”
He added Alaska can produce the critical minerals and resources in a more ethical and responsible way than other countries the U.S. relies upon, China chief among them.
“I think we need a full-throated evangelist in Congress to carry that message,” he said.
Begich faces Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin, libertarian candidate and Fairbanks fishing guide Chris Bye and Mary Peltola, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 election.
When asked who he will caucus with, Begich said he “will caucus with Republicans for sure,” adding he’s already spoken with key Republican congressional leaders such as Scott Perry and Kevin McCarthy.
He said that, while he never supported the ranked choice voting system now in place for Alaska’s state and federal election system, Alaska’s conservatives need to utilize it.
“Rank the red,” he said, adding that Republicans should ideally rank him as their first choice and Palin as second.
Peltola won the Aug. 16 special general election against Begich and Palin to replace the late Rep. Don Young for the remainder of his term. The Aug. 16 election was the first use of ranked choice voting. Peltola had already had a lead over the two other candidates, with Palin in second and Begich in third.
Because no candidate had more than 50% of the vote, Begich’s votes were tabulated and dispersed among voters’ second-choice candidates. While most selected Palin as their second choice, enough selected Peltola for her to maintain her lead and send her to Washington, D.C. He added Palin remains a polarizing figure in Alaska politics.
“I could have gotten out of this race if I wanted to, but why would when I know that I’d be giving it to a Democrat,” Begich said. “My objective is to get a conservative into the seat, and that’s why I’m running as hard as I am.”
Begich also addressed the need to reduce national debt and federal spending, citing it as cause for current inflation and “that by printing money, the government can solve everything.”
