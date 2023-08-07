Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Sen. Lisa Murkwoski provides some updates during an interview with the News-Miner on Wednesday.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Sen. Lisa Murkowski has voiced her opinion on affirmative action in colleges following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to end it. She says that diversity in all forms should be a top priority but that it should be achieved through an “organic approach” versus a more formulaic one.

“What I think we have seen as a consequence of that recent Supreme Court decision is a real evaluation of our colleges and universities as to how we ensure that these academic institutions reflect the real world, that they don’t just look like one homogeneous group,” Murkowski said in a meeting with the News-Miner on Tuesday. “So how can we really ensure that we are encouraging, to the maximum extent possible, the diversity that has always made this country so great in the first place.”

