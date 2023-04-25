Fentanyl workshop

A naloxone rescue kit distributed at a January fentanyl awareness workshop. Naloxone is used an immediate response to reverse the overdose effects of opioids, including fentanyl.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski re-introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate last week in an effort to bolster federal response and prevention measures to a national fentanyl crisis that has hit Alaska particularly hard.

The proposed legislation, Bruce’s Law, originated from a grassroots effort launched by Anchorage resident Sandy Snodgrass following the death of her 22-year-old son, Robert “Bruce” Snodgrass, in October 2021 due to fentanyl poisoning.

