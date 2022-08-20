Three congressional aides to the late Don Young now work for U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in Washington D.C.
Young’s office in the nation’s capital closed on Tuesday, and his staff was removed from the congressional payroll. The 88-year-old Republican died in March, having represented Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives for 49 years, but his office remained open for constituent work.
Young’s temporary successor is expected to be named at the end of the month when the Alaska Division of Elections finishes tabulating votes from a special election held on Aug. 16.
Murkowski’s communications team announced Friday that she took in three orphaned staffers, Kevin Swanson, Michael Songer and Lauren Noland.
The senator is “honored to uphold my commitment to the Congressman’s legacy by ensuring his team is taken care of in his tragic absence,” a prepared statement reads.
“Our state has many unique needs and challenges, so having a strong staff that really understands Alaska and the legislative process is pivotal,” the statement reads. “I’m happy to welcome Kevin, Michael, and Lauren from Congressman Young’s staff, each of whom has a specific set of skills and experience, to my team. Congressman Young’s absence is felt each and every day — in Alaska and in Washington, D.C. — so it brings me great pride to have them continue to serve our state.”
Swanson will perform as a legislative assistant, helping with transportation, telecommunications and financial services. Songer will help with the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, of which Murkowski is vice chairwoman. Noland will serve as a staff assistant.
A voicemail recording for Young’s Washington D.C. office states that the office is closed but that callers can leave a message.
Young also maintained offices in Anchorage and Fairbanks. Those phones numbers are no longer in service.
