U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s reelection campaign raised more than twice the amount of challenger Kelly Tshibaka for the second quarter of 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission.
In addition, a political action committee that supports Murkowski’s candidacy raised more than $2.4 million from April through June.
The pace of fundraising for Murkowski’s reelection gives the incumbent Republican senator a sizable advantage in support.
The Murkowski campaign has more than five times the amount of cash on hand than Tshibaka, her nearest challenger in terms of dollars raised.
“This quarter’s fundraising numbers are our best yet and a strong indication of the groundswell of support expressed for Lisa Murkowski’s reelection,” Nate Adams, Murkowski’s campaign manager, said in a prepared statement.
“Lisa’s effective, independent and Alaska-always approach in the U.S. Senate is something that Alaskans want to see continued, and that is clearly reflected in this quarter’s fundraising,” Adams said.
Murkowski’s campaign reported raising nearly $1.7 million for the period ending June 30 while Tshibaka’s campaign reported slightly more than $587,000.
Tshibaka is Murkowski’s nearest challenger in terms of funds raised. Tshibaka is a Trump-backed Republican who has the endorsement of the Alaska Republican Party.
Contributions from the most recent quarter brought Murkowski’s total cash on hand at the close of the reporting period to $6,095,422.
For the Tshibaka campaign, the total cash on hand at the close of the reporting period was $1,078,603.
“In contrast, it’s clear that our opponent is having to spend more money to raise less quarter after quarter, and this is really indicative of a campaign that seems to be stalling out,” said Shea Siegert, communications director for the Murkowski campaign.
Most of the donations to Kelly for Alaska have been smaller individual contributions of up to $500.
In the last 18 months — since Jan. 1, 2021 — Tshibaka’s campaign has raised $1,138,769 in individual contributions of $200 or less, while the Murkowski campaign trailed with $331,738 in individual donations of $200 or less for the same period.
“While Lisa Murkowski is funded by special interests and Washington, D.C., insiders, Kelly Tshibaka’s campaign is fueled by real people. These are the same folks who feel that D.C. elites like Murkowski have forgotten all about them,” said Mary Ann Pruitt, Tshibaka’s campaign adviser.
Jeffrey Alling of Alling Builders in North Pole gave $2,500 on June 30 to the Kelly for Alaska campaign, representing one of the larger individual donations.
The Tshibaka campaign also received multiple donations earmarked through WinRed, a fundraising platform endorsed by the Republican National Party.
The Tshibaka campaign lists a single $1,000 contribution on April 15 from American Principles, a political action committee based in Miami, Florida, for the most recent filing period.
The campaign for Democrat Pat Chesbro, who entered the U.S. Senate race in May, followed in third place in the amount of dollars raised.
Chesbro’s campaign received $37,977 through June 30, including $7,425 of her own contributions. Chesbro reported having $15,841 in cash on hand.
Super PAC raises $2.4 million for Murkowski
Alaskans for L.I.S.A. is a super PAC supporting Murkowski’s candidacy. L.I.S.A. stands for Leadership in a Strong Alaska. The super PAC raised $2.4 million for the candidate during the three-month filing period from April through June.
Murkowski’s own campaign is legally forbidden from coordinating with the super PAC and is a separate entity.
The biggest single contribution to the super PAC was $1.5 million by hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin, a major donor to Republican campaigns. James Murdoch, former CEO of 21st Century Fox, gave $125,000.
Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Cruise Line, and his wife, Madeleine Arison, each donated $12,500 to Alaskans for L.I.S.A.