Saying that Americans need to see Congress respond to gun violence, Sen. Lisa Murkowski discussed her support Thursday for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and its measures to improve school safety and mental health services for young people.
The Senate is expected to vote on the bill soon.
The legislation strengthens background checks for adult gun buyers under 21. It also increases local funds for school safety, mental health care and violence prevention.
“It is important to respond to the public’s demand for some common sense approaches on guns and safety,” Murkowski told Alaska reporters at a press conference Thursday. “None of this infringes on Second Amendment rights or Alaska’s respect for the Second Amendment and firearm rights.”
Murkowski emphasized that she felt it was important to explain what the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act addresses and what it does not do.
The bill does not establish so-called red flag laws. It does not require universal background checks, nor does it create de facto waiting periods for gun buyers under the age of 21, she said.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act does require background checks for gun buyers who are 18 to 20 years old to determine if they have a juvenile record that may disqualify a purchase under federal law.
The bill also requires that anyone who repeatedly buys and sells guns for profit register as licensee. “We have not done anything prohibitive to impact gun shows, but if you are in the business of buying and selling guns regularly and for profit, then you need to have a license,” Murkowski said.
The legislation also makes so-called straw purchases a crime. Straw purchases of firearms are made on behalf of someone who cannot legally buy a firearm. “What we are doing here is closing a loophole,” Murkowski said.
Overall the bill brings an unprecedented focus on increasing health and safety resources to schools and communities through federal grant programs.
“This is to assure that schools are safe and kids are protected,” Murkowski said. “This bill will not place restrictions on law-abiding gun owners. Providing greater safeguards is what we are attempting here.”
Murkowski noted that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act has the support of Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican with an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association, who is carrying the bill. The legislation is in response to the recent school shooting in his home state that killed 19 children and two teachers.
The National Rifle Association has come out against the bill. Murkowski noted that the NRA released a statement that it will support legislation that improves school security and helps reduce violence crime.
“This is what this bill does,” Murkowski said. “We as lawmakers have been demonstrating time and time again what we cannot do. We say ‘Our prayers are with you, but this is complex and too hard,’ and then we do nothing,” Murkowski said. “That is not responsible leadership.
“As I look at what we have put in place for mental health and safer schools, it is incredibly important that this comes about — and without new restrictions or bans that abridge the rights of law-abiding gun owners.”
When asked by a reporter if she was worried that her support for the gun safety bill will hurt her chances for re-election, Murkowski responded that she "cannot look at a matter like this and say 'I have to test the winds here to see what is right because I am up for election.'"
“This needs to be a vote that I will stand by whether I am at the end of a six-year term or at the beginning of a six-year term," she said.
She continued: “I hope Alaskans look at this for what it is — a thoughtful and targeted approach to making our communities safer from mass shootings and gun violence.”