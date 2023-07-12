Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway of the U.S. Capitol during a series of votes on April 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Anna Moneymaker/TNS

Sen. Lisa Murkowski has introduced a bill aimed at improving apprenticeship programs in the United States.

“Workforce shortages continue to have a significant impact on Alaskan communities and businesses — and the inability of apprenticeship funding to be used for unique needs such as transportation and housing for students — only exacerbates that issue,” Murkowski said in a news release.

