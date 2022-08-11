Hundreds of thousands of dollars have poured into campaign coffers in recent weeks in the race for Alaska’s next governor.

The latest campaign finance reports show that most of the contributions have gone to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the Republican incumbent, who has raised $213,119 since July 16 and has the most cash on hand — $848,227 — of the 10 candidates going into Tuesday’s primary election. The top four vote getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.

