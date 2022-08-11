Hundreds of thousands of dollars have poured into campaign coffers in recent weeks in the race for Alaska’s next governor.
The latest campaign finance reports show that most of the contributions have gone to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the Republican incumbent, who has raised $213,119 since July 16 and has the most cash on hand — $848,227 — of the 10 candidates going into Tuesday’s primary election. The top four vote getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.
Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, has drawn the most money overall — more than $1.5 million — and has also spent the most so far of any candidate at almost $1 million, according to records kept by the Alaska Public Offices Commission.
Les Gara, the Democrat in the race and a former state legislator, has the second most cash on hand — $629,003 — and said he is drawing tons of support from individual Alaskans. His campaign has collected almost $1 million overall.
“We have more enthusiasm,” said Gara, who was reached on Wednesday at the airport in Dillingham. “My main opponents have more enthusiasm from Outside donors. We will see which one means the most to voters.”
Andy Jensen, spokesman for the Dunleavy campaign, said they are focused on the general election. The governor’s financial backing — overall his campaign has collected about $1.2 million — signals strong support for his reelection, Jensen said.
“We are well prepared for the general election,” he stated in a text message.
Austin Baird, spokesman for the Walker campaign, said they are happy to be in the lead.
“The campaign is investing resources in meeting Alaskans where they are, from Utqiagvik to Fairbanks to Ketchikan, and meeting with as many individuals, organizations, and reporters as possible,” Baird wrote in an emailed statement. “This contrasts with the incumbent governor, who is spending extremely little money on his reelection bid by forcing his government staff to work as ‘volunteers’ on the campaign and declining to answer questionnaires or participate in most debates.”
As for campaign expenses, Gara is spending a lot on travel, while Walker and Dunleavy have been making major advertising and research buys.
The three are expected to advance to the general election. Who the fourth candidate for governor may be is less clear. Two Southcentral Republicans are vigorously fundraising.
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has raised about $137,000, which includes almost $17,000 since July 16. His cash on hand is $22,625, new campaign finance records show.
Christopher Kurka, a state representative from Wasilla, is running a nearly $3,500 campaign deficit after drawing almost $130,000, including about $15,300 in recent weeks, campaign finance reports show.
The list of gubernatorial hopefuls also includes a member of the Alaska Independence Party, John Howe, and Libertarian Billy Toien.
Toien’s latest campaign finance report, which was in July, showed he had raised less than $350 overall.
Howe, the only candidate with an address in Fairbanks, is showing a campaign income of about $835 of his own money with no contributions reported since July 16.