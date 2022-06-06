Inspired by the lawmakers they served, two legislative aides are running to replace veteran politicians not seeking another term in the Alaska Legislature.
The aides know the workings of the Legislature but have never before held elective office.
They are Ashley Carrick, who is running for the House seat that Rep. Adam Wool of Fairbanks held for eight years. Wool, a Fairbanks Democrat, is leaving the Legislature to run for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House.
In the Alaska Senate, Loki Gale Tobin is seeking to fill the office held by Democratic Sen. Tom Begich. Begich, who had filed to run, announced last week that he now plans to withdraw from the race. The withdrawal deadline is June 25.
Fifty-nine of the 60 seats in the Alaska Legislature are up for grabs. Several incumbents are not seeking reelection after four special sessions kept the Legislature working through August 2021.
Carrick is a fourth-generation Alaskan. Originally from Anchorage, she moved to Fairbanks in 2010 as a university student. She has been a resident ever since.
“I fell in love with the Interior as a child visiting family in Healy and Fairbanks, which made it an easy decision to move North and attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks for college,” Carrick said.
In addition to working as Wool’s chief of staff, Carrick has served as executive director of the Tanana Valley Watershed Association. She also held positions at the University of Alaska and the American Lung Association.
Six people in all are running to fill the House District 35 office that Wool is leaving. In addition to Carrick, a Democrat, the candidates are Kiernan C. Brown of the Alaska Constitution Party; Republicans Kevin McKinley and Ruben A. McNeill Jr.; and Tim Parker, who is nonpartisan.
McKinley is a small business owner. MacNeill is a manager at a health care company, and Parker is a retired English teacher. Brown is a graduate of Hutchinson High School.
In the Senate, Begich will be leaving after serving for five years. Tobin has been the policy director for Begich since 2019.
Before joining Begich’s staff, Tobin was the annual giving manager at the Anchorage Museum Association. She also directed communications for the Alaska Community Foundation.
She served as an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where she worked with students from Indigenous communities and with diverse socio-economic backgrounds.
Also running for Begich’s Senate seat in Anchorage is Heather Herndon, a developer and construction project manager, who listed her party affiliation as undeclared.
Herndon, a fourth-generation Alaska, ran for Anchorage mayor in 2021.