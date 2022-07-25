Alaska voters will decide in three weeks whether Sarah Palin, Nick Begich or Mary Peltola will finish the final three months of Don Young’s U.S. House term.
The winner of the special House election could very well wind up carrying Alaska’s House seat for the next two-year term, which starts in January. Or the two could be different.
The midterm primaries and the special general election will help to decide the winners. Both elections will be on the same ballot Aug. 16. That does not necessarily simplify the process or choices for voters.
The two-sided ballot will list the finalists in the special general election — Palin, Begich and Peltola. On the flip side, voters will make choices in primaries for Alaska’s top elective offices.
The primaries are for Alaska Legislature, governor and both chambers of Congress, including the next two-year House term. All candidates regardless of party affiliations will appear together for each race.
There are 19 candidates for U.S. Senate. Twenty-two candidates are in the regular U.S. House primary. And there are 10 candidates in the primary for governor on a single ticket with their running mates.
Alaskans have been through a nonpartisan primary before; they voted in June on who they wanted to fill Young’s U.S. House seat. But the primary ballot on Aug. 16 will be more extensive.
The sample ballot from the Alaska Division of Elections shows the long list of contenders in alphabetical order for U.S. House and U.S. Senate races. Voters will vote for one candidate in each race. The ballot will include legislative races by the voter’s district.
Voters will need to remember to complete both sides of the same ballot to participate in both the regular primaries and the special House general election.
The special general election is by ranked choice, a new process for voters. People will be asked to list the three candidates by preference. Ranked choice was designed to give the individual voter more say in the outcome, but voters also have more work when making their decisions.
Voters do not have to list more than one candidate in order to vote by ranked choice. But voters who do not rank at least two candidates will lose their say, if their first choice does not win.
Voters are strongly advised not to rank the same candidate more than once. A vote does not count for a candidate more than once.
The first choice of every voter is counted, and if one of the candidates receives a majority — which is 50% plus 1 — she or he is declared the winner. If no candidate takes the majority in the first round, the process of elimination and vote re-distribution begins.
The candidate with the least number of first-choice votes is eliminated. Voters who picked that candidate as their first choice will have their next preference counted instead. The round robin continues until there is a majority and a winner declared.
