Rep. Don Young's office staff

Now known as the Office of Alaska at Large, the former office of Rep. Don Young reached out to the News-Miner to share condolences with Alaskans and to recognize the 88-year-old congressman, who died March 18. The staff in Washington, D.C., includes the following people: Alex Ortiz, Zack Brown, Jesse von Stein, Daniel George, Catherine Petty, Levi Gionet, Azabel Ordaz, Kevin Swanson, Nicole Angelo, Michael Songer, Jocelyn Broman, Anderson Tran, Nicole Desrochers, Kellie Chong, Paula Conru, Bruce Newman, Lauren Noland. Alaska At-Large House Office/Washington, D.C.

 Alaska At-Large House Office/Washington, D.C.

Three congressional aides to the late Don Young now work for U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in Washington D.C.

Young’s office in the nation’s capital closed on Tuesday, and his staff was removed from the congressional payroll. The 88-year-old Republican died in March, having represented Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives for 49 years, but his office remained open for constituent work.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Tags