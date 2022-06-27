Missing and incorrect witness signatures on mail-in ballots were the primary reason for Alaska elections officials rejecting 7,504 ballots in the special primary for U.S. House.
The Alaska Division of Elections released information on rejected ballots after voting ended June 11 in the special primary to finish the late Rep. Don Young’s term in office.
A missing or incorrect witness signature resulted in 2,724 ballots rejected, which made up 36% of the disqualified ballots. Witness signatures are required by state law.
The Alaska Supreme Court only eliminated the witness requirement for the 2020 general election, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
Late ballots made up more than 25% of the rejections, which numbered 1,924 ballots.
Ballots had to be postmarked on or before election day — which was June 11 — and received by June 21, which was the last day to receive ballots in the special primary election.
Ballots without voter identifying information as required led to 1,556 ballots rejected.
There were other reasons for disqualifying ballots that included 443 ballots missing the voters’ signature; 45 duplicate ballots; 16 official envelopes returned empty without any ballot inside; and nine ballots voted by someone other than the registered voter.
Alaskan voters will be notified if their ballots were rejected. State law requires the division to inform voters 10 days after the election is certified. The special primary was certified Saturday.
The Absentee Review Board looked at each mail-in ballot received by the Alaska Division of Elections, said Alaska Elections Division Director Gail Fenumiai.
The board’s task was to determine voter eligibility to cast the ballot, ensure that the mail-in ballot was signed by the voter, check the identifying information the voter provided, and confirm a witness signature.
“This is all done prior to ballots being opened,” Fenumiai said. There were a total of 157,352 ballots accepted.
The Alaska Civic Engagement State Table — a coalition of nonpartisan nonprofits that works to strengthen democracies — is calling on elections officials to provide more explanation for the ballot rejections, which were higher in some areas of the state.
The coalition noted that the rejection rate was higher in rural communities with more diverse populations, where English may not be the first language.
The coalition stated that one out of six ballots in rural areas of Alaska was not counted.
The group and its partners “are deeply concerned with potential inequities in statewide election processes,” said Pamela Miller, executive director of Alaska Community Action.
“With ballot rejection rates reaching over 17% in some linguistically diverse, rural areas of the state [the coalition] calls on the Division of Elections to address the source of this inequity and make amendments to the election systems that lead to these systematic challenges,” Miller said.
The organization is asking the state to assess the need for greater education, outreach and election materials in various languages.
“Action on the part of the Division of Elections is needed to ensure that non-English speaking voters do not face additional barriers to voting successfully and see to it that every eligible vote is counted and counted fairly,” Miller said.