A memorandum to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly from the borough attorney raises questions about Fairbanks area districts in the final map narrowly adopted by the Alaska Redistricting Board last month.
One potential problem is House District 36, which puts residents from the Goldstream Valley with rural Alaska, according to Borough Attorney Jill Dolan.
“It is questionable how the Goldstream area is connected to communities such as Holy Cross, Shageluk, McCarthy, and other rural Interior villages,” the Nov. 24 memo states.
The deadline to contest the new map in state court is Dec. 10.
Redistricting happens every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The last time new political boundaries were drawn up, the borough got involved with litigation challenging a proposed district that grouped Ester with rural and coastal Alaska.
The final map adopted by the redistricting board includes six House districts touching the borough, which is what the assembly called for in a resolution adopted on Oct. 28. Based on population numbers, the Fairbanks North Star Borough is entitled to five House district within its boundaries and a portion of a sixth House district. The assembly resolution does not state which part of the borough should belong to a rural Alaska district.
So far, criticism of the new legislative boundaries drawn up by the heavily-Republican redistricting board has come mainly from Democrats.
Dolan cited other potential problems for Fairbanks with the new redistricting plan.
House District 34 includes Salcha and Eielson Air Force Base “and then reaches across House Districts 32 and 33 to include Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley, Steele Creek, Farmers Loop, a part of Goldstream, and Fox.”
“House District 34 contains areas that while connected by land mass are not otherwise contiguous and require passing through other districts in order to reach all parts,” Dolan wrote.
The Alaska Constitution requires districts to be “contiguous and compact territory containing as nearly as practicable a relatively integrated socio-economic area.”
The assembly called for keeping neighborhoods and communities together that have common interests.
The borough attorney is additionally concerned about a plan for when the Fairbanks area’s three Senate seats would be subject to an election. Two Senate seats would be on the ballot in 2022 and again in 2024.
“The practical impact of the truncation of terms and assignment of election terms is that the all Fairbanks area senators will be subject to elections in 2022 and two of the three will run again in 2024,” Dolan wrote.
Senate terms are normally four years.
As of Thursday afternoon, no lawsuit has been filed against the Alaska Redistricting Board, which was led by Fairbanks businessman and former Alaska legislator John Binkley, a Republican, according to the state’s online court case database.
The last time redistricting took place, the borough joined a lawsuit but later reduced its involvement to an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, after concerns were raised about partisanship and the cost of mounting a full-blown legal challenge.
“Historically, the courts have allowed municipalities that have not filed suit to participate as amicus curiae in this litigation upon application to the court with an expressed interest in the outcome,” Dolan wrote. “It is difficult to give a recommendation on participating as an amicus prior to seeing what suits are filed regarding the plan.”