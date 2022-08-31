Mary Peltola will be Alaska’s voice in the House of Representatives for the next four months, based on unofficial results from Wednesday’s Alaska Division of Elections final ballot count.

Peltola, a Democrat, received 91,206 votes, or 51.47% of the vote in Wednesday’s final tally and tabulation under Alaska’s first ranked choice vote, edging out Republican candidate and former Gov. Sarah Palin, who received 85,987 votes, or 48.53%.

