Supporters of Mary Peltola lined Noble Street, holding up campaign signs on Wednesday as the winningest candidate — so far — in Alaska’s U.S. House race approached, wearing a flannel shirt, dangly earrings and a grin.
The former Bethel lawmaker embraced her impromptu welcoming committee, hugging them one by one.
The afternoon trip to Fairbanks was Peltola’s first campaign visit since winning the most votes in a special general election as well as the state primary election for U.S. House last week.
Results of the special general election, Alaska’s first using ranked choice voting, are pending final tabulations. The winner will be announced on Aug. 31 and will temporarily replace the late Don Young in Congress.
“I will work very hard” is what Peltola said she wants Fairbanks area residents to know about her when she paused briefly to take one question. She was surrounded by people waiting to talk with her.
“She is pro-development, pro-families, pro-jobs and pro-choice,” deputy campaign manager Hector Jimenez said.
The 49-year-old mother and grandmother was traveling with a campaign manager, deputy campaign manager and videographer, who was filming Peltola and interviewed supporters.
The meet and greet was held at the Noble Street headquarters of the Interior Democrats. Peltola is one of the party’s most successful candidates coming out of the state primary elections, drawing more votes than former Alaska governor and one-time vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who is also seeking to join Congress. Palin was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Peltola campaign manager Anton McParland. “We are really thrilled to have the most votes so far.”
Peltola is scheduled to speak at the AFL-CIO convention in Anchorage today, McParland said.
The campaign is shopping for office space in Anchorage and will stage out of the Interior Democrats’ offices in Fairbanks — at least for now, Jimenez said.
