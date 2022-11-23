The final vote count and ranked choice tabulating results ticked out Wednesday afternoon, with Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkowski retaining their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, respectively.
Alaska Elections Director Gail Fenumiai noted Wednesday the results aren’t final until they are officially certified, which she estimated to be done by Nov. 29.
Peltola came out with just under 55% of the overall vote, followed in second place by former Gov. Sarah Palin, who earned 45% after ranked choice votes were tabulated. Libertarian Chris Bye was eliminated in the first round of ranked choice tabulation, and Republican Nick Begich III was cut in the second round.
Peltola picked up 7,460 votes in the final tabulation, while Palin picked up 43,013 votes.
However, Peltola, the Democratic incumbent elected in a special primary in August to replace Don Young, already maintained a solid lead, earning 128,403 votes leading up to Wednesday’s tabulation.
Peltola’s campaign hosted a live watch party in Anchorage Wednesday, with supporters cheering her on as the votes were tabulated.
“We did it!” Peltola tweeted following the announcement.
Bye told the News-Miner Thursday afternoon he was glad to earn the support of those who voted for him.
“It’s pretty cool to have 4,700 folks place their trust in me,” Bye said. “I don’t know maybe 250 Alaskans personally.”
The tight race between Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka ended with Murkowski earning 135,972 votes (53.7%) to Tshibaka’s final 117,299 votes (46.3%).
Murkowski pulled 20,543 in the second round tabulation, while Tshibaka pulled only 2,209. Buzz Kelley was eliminated in the first tabulation, followed by Patricia Chesbro in the second. More than two-thirds of Chesbro’s supporters ranked Murkowski second.
Murkowski, who initially fell in behind Tshibaka, pulled ahead narrowly in the polls following absentee ballot updates.
“Thank you, Alaska,” Murkowski said in a prepared statement. “I am honored that Alaskans — of all regions, backgrounds and party affiliations — have once again granted me their confidence to continue working with them and on their behalf in the U.S. Senate. I look forward to continuing the important work ahead of us.”
Incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy will return to Juneau for another four years along with his new lieutenant governor, Nancy Dahlstrom, after earning just over 50% of the vote. The margin allowed the pair to break clear of any need for ranked choice tabulation.
“Alaskans, thank you for voting and for your continued support over the past four years. From public safety and improving our education outcomes to growing our economy, I am honored to serve Alaskans for another four years,” Dunleavy said in a released statement. “We look forward to working with the Legislature to prioritize the policies Alaskans expect us to accomplish. Together, we will work to build an Alaska not just for the next four years but for 50 years and beyond. I will devote myself to ensuring our best days are in front of us.”
Dunleavy’s win also marks him as the first governor to be reelected to a second term since 1998.
Dunleavy has consistently maintained a significant lead over his opponents, including Democrat Les Gara and independent former governor Bill Walker.
Gara told the News-Miner Thursday that he wishes Dunleavy the best of luck.
“We have major challenges facing our schools, soaring energy prices and mental health issues that all need to be addressed,” Gara said.
Gara speculated that his campaign could have communicated its campaign issue about funding both education and a sustainable Permanent Fund dividend but would require an end “to a billion dollar tax credit for oil companies.”
Bye noted that the final outcome was unique due to ranked choice voting and the amount of money streaming into candidates’ campaigns, or rather holes in it.
“It’s clear that the money is winning,” Bye said. He noted that Ballot Measure 2, which introduced ranked choice voting, was meant to address campaign contributions but instead appeared to exacerbate it by having Outside money flowing into Alaska races.
“I don’t know how you are going to balance free speech in campaigns with limiting contributions to the state,” Bye said.
Ranked choice voting results may have also prompted the results, Bye said, “because one party dragged it through the mud and it might be to their detriment.”
Bye said while he’s not fully behind ranked choice voting, he supports it because it provides candidates like himself an opportunity to run on a more level playing field without “having to get on my knees and beg for money.”
Even so, he said he hopes the state will address “glaring holes” in the new system and refine the process.
Gara said while he didn’t vote for Measure 2, he supports it.
“I think it’s a little premature to blame ranked choice voting just because you’re the losing party,” Gara said, adding he’s not casting blame on the new voting system.