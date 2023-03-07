The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings, visit www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 907-452-4448. www.AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 58: Medicaid Eligibility: Postpartum Mothers
SB 55: Extend State Medical Board
1:30 p.m. Senate Transportation Committee
SB 62: Electric-Assisted Bicycles
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
HB 58: Adult Home Care; Med Assistance
HB 59: Medicaid Eligibility: Postpartum Mothers
HB 60: Runaways; DFCS/DOH: Duties/Licensing/Info
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HB 28: Access to Marijuana Conviction Records
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 12: Address Confidentiality Program
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 74: Physical Therapy Licensure Compact
6 p.m. House Ways & Means Committee
HB 72: Permanent Fund Dividend; 75/25 POMV Split
HB 90: Permanent Fund Dividend; $1000 Dividend
HJR 7: Const Am: Permanent Fund Dividend
HJR 8: Const Am: Guarantee Perm Fund Dividend
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
HB 25: PFD Eligibility Uniformed Services
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 62: Renewable Energy Grant Fund
1:30 p.m. Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee
SB 23: Law Enforcement: Registry; Use of Force