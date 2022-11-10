If Jim Matherly wanted clarity about his future, he did not get it on Election Day.
The Republican recently finished two terms as Fairbanks mayor and now must wait two more weeks to learn if voters chose him to represent Senate District P in the Alaska Legislature.
The outcome of three of nine Interior legislative races is unclear until the state receives the final absentee ballots and tabulates ranked choice voting in two weeks.
“I wait,” Matherly wrote in a Wednesday morning text message.
His attempt to defeat Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, is one of two Interior legislative races that present an interesting wildcard.
Election results could take an unexpected turn, depending on how voters ranked their second-and-third-choice candidates, or if they ranked them at all.
Six Interior races are decided but the overall balance of power between the Republicans and Democrats who get to help shape state policy on behalf of Interior residents won’t be known until final tabulations are conducted by the Alaska Division of Elections on Nov. 23.
Arguably in play are Senate District P, House District 31, currently held by Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks, and House District 34, currently held by Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks.
The 33rd Alaska Legislature is scheduled to convene on Jan. 17, 2023.
Senate District P
Kawasaki has a 383-vote lead but unresolved is who will receive the 464 votes that went to the third-place candidate, Republican Alex Jafre, which are due to be redistributed under ranked choice voting.
To win, a candidate must receive 50% of the vote plus one. Kawasaki sat at 49% as of the latest election results put out by the Alaska Division of Elections on Wednesday.
Matherly was showing 44% of the vote, while Jafre attracted a little over 6%.
Jafre belongs to the same political party as Matherly but is critical of the fellow Republican.
“I told my supporters to rank Scott Kawasaki second,” Jafre confirmed.
He ran for Senate District P to keep Matherly from getting elected, he said.
District P covers downtown Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright and a chunk of neighborhoods along the Richardson Highway en route to North Pole.
Matherly has no idea what Jafre’s supporters decided to do, he said.
“I don’t know if his supporters did choose me as second,” he said. “Heck, they could have chosen Scott.”
Kawasaki is feeling confident about maintaining his lead, especially with absentee ballots still arriving, and wrote in a text message that early votes trended to him by 60%.
House District 31
LeBon is trailing behind Democrat Maxine Dibert by 718 votes but third-place candidate Kelly Nash, a constitutional conservative, holds at least 907 votes that will be redistributed based on those voters’ second preference.
Logic dictates that those votes would go to LeBon, the fellow Republican, but Nash told her supporters at times to only rank her and no other candidate “because I am the only true conservative in the race,” she wrote in a text message.
House District 31 encompasses downtown Fairbanks, a chunk of the southside and the Aurora Subdivision.
Attempts to reach Dibert and LeBon on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
House District 34
Republican Frank Tomaszewski has a 537-vote lead over Hopkins in House District 34, which includes Salcha, Eielson Air Force Base, Two Rivers and neighborhoods off the Steese Highway and Farmers Loop Road.
The latest results on Wednesday had Tomaszewski with a little over 50% of the vote.
A second Republican in the race, Nate DeMars, drew 498 votes, and was encouraging his supporters to vote for Tomaszewski.
Hopkins won’t concede until all votes are counted, he said in a Wednesday morning text message.
A follow-up message asking Hopkins to describe his path to victory went unanswered.
Redistricting greatly changed the makeup of the district, which Democrats have recognized as less favorable to their candidates.
Tomaszewski was feeling confident about the math in his race and accepted congratulations.
“Looks like I have won,” he said in a text message.
The rest of the Interior
legislative races
Six Interior races were decided, and the voters made no change with respect to the political party of the lawmakers representing those districts.
In House District 35, Rep.-elect Ashley Carrick, D-Fairbanks, will replace Rep. Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks, who did not seek reelection.
The district covers Ester, Chena Ridge and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Carrick drew a little over 51% of the vote with her nearest opponent, Republican Kevin McKinley, at about 30%.
In east Fairbanks’ House District 32, Rep.-elect Will Stapp, R-Fairbanks, replaces Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks, who also did not seek reelection.
That district includes Fort Wainwright, Hamilton Acres and a portion of Badger Road.
Stapp drew a little over 53% of the vote.
Incumbent Sen. Rob Myers, R-North Pole, won reelection to District Q, which covers North Pole, Badger Road, Salcha, Eielson Air Force Base, Two Rivers and neighborhoods off the Steese Highway and Farmers Loop Road.
He drew 7,274 votes or almost two votes for every one gained by his opponents with 64% of the vote.
The only Interior incumbent who did better in a contested race was Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, who defeated his Democratic opponent, Angie “Fitch” Fowler, for House District 36. Cronk drew 65% of the vote.
That district pairs a chunk of the Goldstream Valley with more than 30 Interior villages such as Beaver, Dot Lake, Huslia, McGrath, Minto, Nulato, Rudy and Venetie.
Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, also won handily to represent Senate District R with 56% of the vote.
District R covers UAF, Ester, Delta Junction, Tok and the Yukon River drainage.
Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, won his next term in the Legislature after running unopposed.