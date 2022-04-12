A new extension of the Purple Heart Trail through Interior Alaska, along with a Purple Heart designation for the Alaska Marine Highway System, passed unanimously Monday in the Alaska Senate.
Sponsored by Sen. Josh Revak, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, the additions will complete a 4,500-mile land and ocean stretch for the Alaska Purple Heart Trail, making it the longest trail of its kind among the U.S. states.
“The Purple Heart Trail serves as a tangible demonstration of Alaska’s appreciation for the sacrifices made by our wounded and fallen soldiers and a reminder to visitors and residents alike of those who have paid the price for our freedom,” Revak said.
Revak recognized veteran Tim Armstrong of Juneau, who was present for the Senate vote. A picture of Armstrong’s Purple Heart medal is depicted on Purple Heart signs along the Alaska trail.
Nationally, the Purple Heart Trail recognizes active and veteran military service members. The trail offers signs designating bridges, highway spans and roads as visual reminders of the military service and sacrifice of service members and veterans.
The proposed 585-mile extension through the Interior will connect the Purple Heart cities of Fairbanks, North Pole, Homer, Soldotna and Wasilla. With the Marine Highway System, a sign will be placed on each ferry.
In the Alaska Interior, the Purple Heart Trail currently runs from Alaska’s border with Canada to Delta Junction and traverses the Richardson Highway between Delta Junction and Fairbanks. The new sections will include:
• George Parks Highway between Fairbanks and Wasilla.
• Glenn Highway between Wasilla and Anchorage.
• Seward Highway Anchorage and the Seward-Sterling Highway junction.
• Sterling Highway to the end of the Homer Spit.
Senate Bill 203 will advance to the House, where it is expected to be adopted before going on to the governor for his signature.
With more than 60,000 veterans residing in Alaska and more than 20,000 military members stationed in the state, Revak told lawmakers Monday that it was fitting for the state to expand the trail.
“I am super pleased by the vote. This has been a tough time for everyone dealing with the pandemic and the only thing we could focus on as a veterans group was the extension of the Purple Heart Highway in Alaska,” said John Knott of North Pole, Alaska Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Knott, a Purple Heart recipient, helped to lead the initiative to extend the Purple Heart Highway in Alaska. “We’re going to do a lot more for this state,” Knott said in an interview with the News-Miner after Monday’s Senate vote
“Veterans are the backbone of our community, wounded veterans and Purple Hearts deserve our respect and recognition for their sacrifice to our country,” said Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks.
The first Purple Heart Trail was established 30 years ago in Virginia, and runs the length of the Virginia Highway.
Today, Purple Heart Trails extend across the nation’s highways, including from the Alaska-Canada Border to Fairbanks.