A lawsuit has been filed in Anchorage Superior Court against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the Elections Division chief over the exclusion of candidate Tara Sweeney in the special general election.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the exclusion of Sweeney violates Alaska state and constitutional law. They state that the Alaska Division of Elections misinterpreted the law.
A hearing was held Thursday afternoon. Superior Court Judge William Morse expects to have a ruling Friday.
Patty Sullivan, communications director for the Alaska Department of Law, said prior to the hearing that the Alaska Department of Law stands by the decision of the Alaska Division of Elections.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Alaska voters Sunny Guerin, Elizabeth Asisaun Toovak and Vera Lincoln suing Meyer in his role overseeing Alaska state elections and Gail Fenumiai, who directs the Alaska Division of Elections.
Guerin is an Anchorage resident and Doyon Limited shareholder. Lincoln is a Fairbanks resident and shareholder of the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. Toovak resides in Utqiagvik and is a shareholder of the Arctic Slope Regional Corp.
Attorneys argued that Sweeney effectively became the candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes in the special election for U.S. House after candidate Al Gross dropped out of the race on June 20.
The lawsuit states that the day after Gross withdrew from the special election, Fenumiai sent a letter to candidate Nick Begich’s lawyer “stating that the Division would not include Sweeney on the ballot for the 2022 Special General Election despite the fact, in light of Gross’s withdrawal, Sweeney was the candidate who received the fourth-highest votes in the 2022 Special Primary Election.”
Under Alaska's new nonpartisan primary and ranked choice voting system, the four candidates with the most votes advance from the primary to the general election.
But the elections division concluded that the withdrawal by Gross did not fall within the prescribed time frame for the fifth-place finisher to advance, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
The lawsuit said that the Elections Division specifically asked parties that disagree with its decision to exclude Sweeney from the ballot to “file suit immediately” because “the Division requires a final determination from the courts by noon on Tuesday, June 28, in order to print ballots.”
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that the special House primary election was “extremely expedited, affording candidates, voters, and the Division, 90 days to execute a process that generally takes almost a year.”
The lawsuit claims that the deadlines imposed by the Division of Elections do not apply to special elections.
The plaintiffs' attorneys argued that Alaska law clearly “requires that Sweeney’s name be added to the ballot.”
Thursday afternoon, Sweeney released a statement about the lawsuit.
“Like many Alaskans, including those that filed this challenge, I agree that under the law, I should be able to advance into the final four for this special primary election. The law is clear that Alaskans deserve a choice amongst four candidates, no less," Sweeney said.
Sweeney said that it concerned her that Begich had sought to legally "block" her candidacy from advancing and "limit the choices for Alaskans."
She added: "I’m confident the intent of the law will prevail and Alaskans will have at least four candidates from which to choose during the general election."