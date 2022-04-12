The owner of Ice Fog Vapor Shop said Monday that a 45% state excise tax proposal on liquid tobacco products, known as e-juice or vape juice, could smoke his business.
“If it doesn’t shut me down, I would have to raise prices on consumers. It would be extremely prohibitive,” said Alex McDonald about Senate Bill 45, heard in the Senate Finance Committee.
McDonald said he would likely have to raise retail prices for liquid tobacco, the nicotine cartridges inserted in vaping systems, if lawmakers adopt a bill that imposes the 45% excise tax on the nicotine products.
While the state excise tax would be levied on the product wholesalers, price increases would be passed along the supply chain and affect distributors and consumers, too.
Supporters of the bill said the intent is to deter access to minors, who may become addicted to flavored tobacco products in vaping systems, just like they would smoking cigarettes.
McDonald of Ice Fog Vapor Shop said that his customers tend to be working adults, from nurses and school teachers to military service members and business managers.
“My customers come from all walks of life, and most of them are former smokers,” McDonald said.
E-cigarettes often come in variety of sugary flavors, such as watermelon, vanilla and Fruit Loops, that children may find appealing.
“This is a simple bill to protect our children from becoming addicted to nicotine,” said Sen. Gary Stevens, the bill’s sponsor, who testified in support of the measure.
The bill changes the age from 19 to 21 that consumers can buy flavored liquid tobacco and vaping products to align with federal age restrictions for all tobacco products, whether it is a pack of cigarettes, nicotine gum or vaping liquids.
A spokesman for Stevens’ office described the legislation as a “harm reduction bill for deterring minors from accessing these products.”
“It is the tax that makes the products unavailable to youth,” said Tim Lamkin, legislative aide to Stevens.
The bill also bans marketing flavored nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21. An earlier version of the bill had banned the product sales completely in Alaska.
But vape shop owners and consumers say that some adults use the products to stop smoking cigarettes.
Lamkin said that the bill recognizes that “adults may have a legitimate reason to prefer the flavored taste of peach or strawberry to tobacco.”
Stevens added that “these products continue to evade meaningful public policy for youth access. As time goes by, more Alaskans will become addicted. The industry will continue to market to children and profit from the products.”