Sen. Scott Kawasaki

Sen. Scott Kawasaki

 Eric Engman

Sen. Scott Kawasaki has won reelection to downtown Fairbanks’ Senate District P, according to results by the Alaska Division of Elections, while frontrunners in two close Fairbanks House races, Republican Frank Tomaszewski and Democrat Maxine Dibert, remain in the lead.

Results from the 2022 state elections were updated on Friday.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.