Sen. Scott Kawasaki has won reelection to downtown Fairbanks’ Senate District P, according to results by the Alaska Division of Elections, while frontrunners in two close Fairbanks House races, Republican Frank Tomaszewski and Democrat Maxine Dibert, remain in the lead.
Results from the 2022 state elections were updated on Friday.
Jim Matherly, the former city mayor and Kawasaki’s Republican opponent, has not conceded but is too far behind with a deficit of 757 votes.
District P covers downtown Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright and a chunk of neighborhoods along the Richardson Highway en route to North Pole. A report known as the Combined Ballot Report shows that there are not enough pending ballots to help Matherly close the gap. The number of remaining absentee ballots for Senate District P that could arrive by mail before the deadline on Wednesday is 178 ballots, the Combined Ballot Report shows.
A third candidate, Republican Alex Jafre, has 537 first-choice votes. If Jafre’s votes are all redistributed to Matherly — a big if — and if he received all of the pending absentee ballots, he still would lack the votes to defeat Kawasaki. The senator could not be reached on Friday afternoon by call or by text.
In House District 31, Dibert is on track to defeat Republican incumbent Bart LeBon. The Democrat boosted her lead to 988 votes on Friday. In that district, the Combined Ballot Report shows 83 possible absentee ballots are in the mail. A third candidate, Republican Kelly Nash, drew 1,037 first-choice votes that could be redistributed. House District 31 encompasses downtown Fairbanks, a chunk of the south side and the Aurora Subdivision.
Finally, in House District 34, incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Democrat, chipped away at Tomaszewski’s lead but is still 427 votes behind the Republican. The district includes Salcha, Eielson Air Force Base, Two Rivers and neighborhoods off the Steese Highway and Farmers Loop Road. As many as 209 absentee ballots could be in the mail, according to the Combined Ballot Report. A third District 34 candidate, Republican Nate DeMars, holds 574 first-choice votes that could get redistributed on Wednesday.
