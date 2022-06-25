An Anchorage Superior Court judge has upheld a decision by state election officials to advance three candidates — not four — to the special U.S. House election on Aug. 16.
The names of Sarah Palin, Nick Begich III and Mary Peltola will appear on the statewide ballot. A fourth candidate, Al Gross, withdrew from the race.
Judge William Morse ruled Friday that the Alaska Division of Elections acted in accordance with the law when Tara Sweeney, the fifth-place candidate, was not added to the ballot.
Patty Sullivan, communications director for the Department of Law, said the speedy ruling will enable elections officials to get the ballots printed in time for the special general election.
“The Division of Elections appreciates the Superior Court’s speed in interpreting the plain language of the statutes that govern the upcoming election,” Sullivan said.
She added that the Department of Law will continue to defend the ruling, if the plaintiffs appeal to the Alaska Supreme Court.
At issue in the case was the time frame by which Gross dropped out of the race.
Gross withdrew 57 days prior to the special general election. State law allows for the fifth-place finisher to be added to the ballot if the election is at least 64 days away, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
A lawsuit filed by three Alaska voters challenged elections officials and argued that they had misapplied the law.
But Morse agreed with the defendants in the case — Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, who oversees state elections, and Elections Division Director Gail Fenumiai.