Jim Matherly, former Fairbanks city mayor, is now wearing another public service hat: Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Fairbanks area director.
Matherly described his new role as “the eyes and ears for the governor in Fairbanks.”
His duties entail him serving as the liaison for the governor’s office, speaking with and listening to constituent concerns and relaying them to the administration, attending meetings, engaging with the public, and coordinating with Dunleavy’s staff for when the governor visits the Fairbanks area.
Matherly said his 12 years as an elected leader — six on the Fairbanks City Council and six as mayor — helps in the role “and makes all the difference,” including having already-established connections with local business, the community and elected leaders.
“It’s a great way for me to stay engaged with the public and help,” Matherly said.
The governor’s Fairbanks office is located 675 Seventh Ave., Suite H5, and can be contacted at 907-451-2920.