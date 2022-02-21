Welcome to Monday Briefing, a weekly summary of political campaign news for Interior readers.
Monday Briefing informs with nonpartisan summaries and updates on the candidates, the issues and the events of the 2022 Alaska elections.
As the nation goes, so goes Alaska?
George F. Will, the libertarian-conservative commentator and author, is the latest national figure to voice support for Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s re-election campaign.
In a column titled “Underestimating Lisa Murkowski is a half-baked idea in Alaska,” Will offers a look at issues important to Alaskans, and the potential influence of former President Donald Trump, who vowed to defeat Murkowski for her vote to impeach him after the Jan. 6 Capitol violence.
Will’s support for Murkowski follows other endorsements by national Republican leaders, including Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Murkowski on Tuesday will give her annual address to both chambers of the Alaska Legislature. Alaska’s senior senator is expected to discuss Alaska’s workforce and economy, natural resource development and advocacy for Alaska Natives.
Who’s running, mate?
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has yet to announce a running mate for his re-election bid, after another challenger in the crowded governor’s race just announced his pick.
Democrat Les Gara said last week that Eagle River school teacher Jessica Cook will join him on the ticket as he seeks the governor’s office in 2022.
Dunleavy, a former teacher and school superintendent, has not disclosed a candidate pick for lieutenant governor since Kevin Meyer said that he will not run again.
Republican candidate Charlie Pierce, mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, another challenger, has yet to announce a running mate.
But other candidates have tapped their picks for lieutenant governor.
• Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is running with attorney Heidi Drygas, who served as Labor commissioner in his administration.
• Republican state Rep. Chris Kurka of Wasilla tapped Paul Hueper, who owns an inn the FBI mistakenly targeted looking for Sen. Nancy Pelosi’s stolen laptop.
• Republican Bruce Walden, a contractor in Palmer, is sharing the ticket with Tanya Lange.
• Libertarian Billy Toien is joined by Shirley Rainbolt as his running mate.
A crowded U.S. House race
Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of Congress, also faces a crowded field early in his re-election campaign.
Most of the challengers for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat are Republicans. They include Nicholas Begich III, a self-described conservative Republican who bears a family legacy of Democrats holding elective office. Other Republicans running are Gregg Brelsford, Shannon Scott Evans and Randy Purham.
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant, a Democrat, announced last week that he is running against Young.
Campaign roundup: news, opinions
