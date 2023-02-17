Sen. Scott Kawasaki, Rep. Maxine Dibert and Rep. Will Stapp are hosting the first Fairbanks town hall of the legislative session.
The meeting is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, 101 Dunkel St., and marks the first return of the legislators to their districts since the beginning of the session on Jan. 17. There will be sandwiches and coffee, and the public is encouraged to attend.
In addition to the town hall, Sen. Kawasaki will attend several events during the two-day trip, including the KJNP "Over the Cup" radio show, the Black History Month Brunch sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta, the Chinese New Year Celebration sponsored by the UAF Chinese Student Association, and the Boy Scouts of America Midnight Sun Council Annual Dinner where he has been invited to speak.
Kawasaki, a Democrat, represents District P in the Alaska Senate. Dibert, a Democrat, represents District 31 in the Alaska House, and Stapp, a Republican, represents District 32.
The following weekend, Sen. Robert Myers, Rep. Mike Prax and Rep. Frank Tomaszewski will host the second town hall of the season. It will be 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308.