Two Fairbanks incumbents in the Alaska House of Representatives were trailing challengers late Tuesday with voting precincts still reporting results as of press time.
With 50% of the precincts reporting, Democrat Maxine Dibert was holding a lead of over 500 votes over Republican Rep. Bart LeBon, who represents downtown Fairbanks’ House District 31, and Republican Kelly Nash.
In the race for west Fairbanks’ House District 34, Republican Frank Tomaszewski led incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Democrat, also by over 500 votes, with five of eight precincts reporting as of press time. Nate DeMars, another Republican, trailed far behind with about 7% of the vote.
Two open Fairbanks House seats look on track to pass to new leaders from the same political party as the out-going leaders. Also, two Republican incumbents are comfortably on track to win another term.
Final results for races where no candidate gets 50% plus one vote will be decided on Nov. 23.
House District 31
Dibert said she knocked on thousands of doors in House District 31 where she has taught at an elementary school for 21 years.
“I had wonderful conversations with so many families about what they care about in Fairbanks and in Alaska,” she said.
Dibert’s campaign drew a tsunami of financial support with proceeds worth twice as much as LeBon. She listed a campaign income of $94,226 as of Oct. 29, compared with LeBon’s total campaign receipts of about $43,000, according to the Alaska Public Offices Commission.
House District 31 includes downtown Fairbanks, a chunk of the southside and the Aurora Subdivision.
LeBon ran on his professional experience — he’s a retired banker — his history of community involvement and his legislative experience as a member of the House Finance Committee. He is also the 2002 University of Alaska Fairbanks’ School of Management’s Business Leader of the Year.
Dibert focused on issues of improving public education, economic opportunities and quality of life.
Nash, who reported a total campaign income of $5,860, ran as a traditional constitutional conservative emphasizing issues such as the Second Amendment and election integrity.
House District 32
Will Stapp (R) is leading in District 32 with 53.98% of the votes.
Stapp is an insurance agent who campaigned for issues such as protecting the PFD, stabilizing the economy, prioritizing military members and veterans, providing quality education and promoting law enforcement.
Stapp said he feels bittersweet since he’s excited about his win and sad that his friend, LeBon, likely lost his seat. Stapp still has friends at Fort Wainwright from his time in the Army and is connected with other soldiers and veterans, as a veteran himself.
“I love Fairbanks because when I was a young soldier, Fairbanks loved me,” he said.
He aims to get soldiers active in the community and facilitate resources to better the mental health of soldiers in the Fort Wainwright community.
State House District 32 includes Hamilton Acres, Island Homes, Shannon Park, Fort Wainwright and the Badger Road area.
Timothy Givens and Van Lawrence also ran for the open seat.
Givens (R) is a contractor at Fort Wainwright, while Lawrence (D) served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
Lawrence congratulated Stapp for winning the election and running a good campaign. He said the open seat gave him an opportunity to present his own case and see what happened.
House District 33
District 33 includes parts of Steele Creek Road area, Chena Lakes, Moose Creek, Newby Road area, North Pole and the Plack Road area.
Glenn “Mike” Prax was sworn into office in February of 2020 and ran for reelection uncontested.
House District 34
Tomaszewski is a birch syrup farmer who recently finished one term on the assembly.
He campaigned on less regulation, more individual freedom and a statutory Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
House District 34 includes Salcha, Eielson Air Force Base, Two Rivers and neighborhoods off the Steese Highway and Farmers Loop Road.
Redistricting greatly changed the makeup of the district, which Democrats saw as less favorable to their candidates.
Hopkins ran for his third term in the Legislature on low taxes, fiscal responsibility, a constitutional spending cap and “protecting the permanent fund.” He works as a UniServe Director for the local teachers’ union.
“With early voting, which we’ve done really well in the past, we’ll have to see how it shakes out, but I think we got a good turnout today,” Hopkins told the News-Miner. “It’s probably not going to be very close tonight but once you see all the early votes and absentees add up, I think you’ll have a really close election for the district.”
“If voters in District 34 send me back down, I think it’ll be working toward a coalition in the house, we keep moving forward a long-term sustainable budget, education support and teacher retention will be top items for everyone.”
House District 35
Ashley Carrick (D) led District 35 with more than half of the vote and eight of eight precincts reporting.
State Representative District 35 includes Chena Ridge, Esther, Geist, South Van Horn area, Lakeview, Shanly, University Hills and University West.
Kieran Brown, Ashley Carrick, Kevin McKinley and Ruben McNeill Jr. ran for the open seat.
Carrick aims to promote Alaska’s economic future through growing the PFD and opening new pathways for industry, providing stable funding for K-12 education and UAF and increasing the base student allocation, and funding public health and safety programs and protecting abortion rights.
“It was a great experience,” Carrick said of the campaign. “There are so many challenges and opportunities in the state right now, but at almost every door you knock on, education continually comes up.”
McKinley (R) prioritized diversifying the economy, gaining academic excellence and focusing on retention of law enforcement.
McNeill advocated for a full PFD, zero-based budgeting with small government, prioritizing small businesses, ending mail in ballots and encouraging hand count only for elections, ending vaccine mandates and expanding base student allocation.
McNeill said he knew the campaign would be an uphill battle, but he was up to the challenge. He said Carrick ran a very clean campaign.
House District 36
Cronk, a retired teacher from Tok, ran for his second term as a “voice for rural Alaska” emphasizing issues such as strengthening public safety and education and lowering energy costs.
He fended off a challenge from Angela “Fitch” Fowler, his Democratic opponent, with almost 66% of the vote with all but one precinct reporting as of press time.
House District 36 encircles Fairbanks with a giant upside down U-shape. A chunk of the Goldstream Valley belongs to this rural district, which covers more than 30 villages such as Beaver, Dot Lake, Huslia, McGrath, Minto, Nulato, Rudy and Venetie.