Watch Party

Amanda Bohman

Republican candidates Kelly Nash and Frank Tomaszewski watch as Patty Wisel records election results on Tuesday at the GOP headquarters.

 Amanda Bohman

Two Fairbanks incumbents in the Alaska House of Representatives were trailing challengers late Tuesday with voting precincts still reporting results as of press time.

With 50% of the precincts reporting, Democrat Maxine Dibert was holding a lead of over 500 votes over Republican Rep. Bart LeBon, who represents downtown Fairbanks’ House District 31, and Republican Kelly Nash.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com